Mill City - pic1

Franklin city leaders estimate new venue will bring 185,000 annual visitors and $6.8 million economic boost.

RECONNECTING AN economically challenged former mill town to a river once so vital to its well-being comes with hurdles. As the first park of its kind in the Northeast, Mill City Park in Franklin was subject to an unprecedented environmental review process. With an ambitious master plan anchored by a 13-acre whitewater park and an adjacent 21-acre conservation area, the city envisioned a rebrand around outdoor recreation.