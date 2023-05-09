Wendy’s will begin testing an AI-powered ordering system

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Wendy's will begin testing an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot next month that will talk to customers and take drive-through orders, becoming the latest fast-food chain to employ the technology.

The system, powered by Google Cloud's AI software, will be as natural as talking to an employee and has the ability to understand speech and answer frequently asked questions, the company said.