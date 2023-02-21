Rye culvert - pic1

The design of resilient infrastructure is a critical part of planning in coastal New Hampshire. Considerations for climate change adaptation apply, in addition to conventional designs for traditional infrastructure, including bridges and culverts.

In a unique collaboration between the N.H. Department of Transportation, N.H. Department of Environmental Services, the N.H. Coastal Program and The Nature Conservancy, CMA Engineers completed the planning and preliminary design of culvert replacements on state highways in Rye and Stratham (Ocean Boulevard and Squamscott Road, respectively).