Researchers at the University of New Hampshire are providing guidance for landowners and government leaders with the expectation that the next major eastern spruce budworm outbreak will likely hit forests in the northeastern United States within the next few years.
John Gunn, a research assistant professor of forest management at UNH and a researcher with the NH Agricultural Experiment Station, said that the eastern spruce budworm has a population cycle that booms every 30 to 40 years.
Gunn said the last New Hampshire outbreak ended in 1983, 37 years ago.
In the spring, eastern spruce budworms emerge from hibernation as a larva. They grow into caterpillars and feast on spruce and balsam fir trees before eventually becoming moths.
Gunn said that during an outbreak, approximately 500,000 acres of New Hampshire’s public and private forests would be considered at high risk for infestation and a large number of tree deaths.
Since forests play an important role in mitigating the effects of climate change, Gunn has been studying what should be done with trees that fall victim to eastern spruce budworms.
Gunn and his team used regional forest inventory data and 40-year growth and harvest simulations from the USDA Forest Service Forest Vegetation Simulator to generate different carbon emissions scenarios using various forest management techniques.
They found that during a 10- to 20-year cycle, leaving the dead trees in place was better for carbon emissions than removing them. But after 20 years, it was better to remove the dead trees for lumber, partially because there is a faster growth response in the forest.
“That creates some policy questions there because from a climate scientist’s perspective there’s some urgency to reduce global emissions in the near term, in the next 10 to 20 years,” Gunn said.
Gunn said he can see a scenario where states or the federal government could create incentives to motivate landowners to leave the dead trees in place during the next eastern spruce budworm outbreak due to climate change concerns.
“It’s not far-fetched to sort of think about policy decisions that might create an incentive framework on how to deal with a big event where lots of trees die,” Gunn said.
Gunn said that timber, wildlife habitat and carbon sequestration are important to New Hampshire residents and his hope is to provide science-based guidance on how to manage forests to achieve desired outcomes.
Gunn said his research on this project focused solely on carbon impact, and there are many other factors, including economic factors, that play a role in what decisions landowners and government leaders make.
Gunn’s research team included Mark Ducey, professor of natural resources and the environment at UNH and experiment station researcher; Thomas Buchholz, senior scientist with the Spatial Informatics Group of Pleasanton, Calif.; and Ethan Belair, lecturer in the UNH Department of Natural Resources and the Environment.