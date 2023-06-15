VIDEOGAMES-XBOX

“Starfield,” an Xbox game developed by Bethesda Game Studios, is the centerpiece of Microsoft's gaming strategy this year, promising space exploration and 1,000 planets to discover.  

 Bethesda Game Studios

There's a battle cry among Xbox players: "Hold the line."

The Xbox brand has taken significant hits to its reputation over the last 10 years. The Xbox One launched in 2013 with catastrophic marketing selling it as a box for streaming TV shows, a strategy that didn't factor in that every device in our lives would be a TV streaming machine. The Xbox Series, marketed in its 2020 release as "the world's most powerful games console," promised a stronger start, but the company's biggest game releases, such as "Halo Infinite," have stumbled.