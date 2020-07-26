MANCHESTER — Sewer repairs are scheduled in the city early this week.
GVC Construction will conduct sewer work at the following locations in this week:
Monday – Liberty Street, eastbound. Portions of Liberty Street to be closed to through traffic during construction hours.
Tuesday – Spruce Street, southbound at Barry Avenue. Portions of Spruce Street to be closed to through traffic during construction hours.
Wednesday – Hevey Street, eastbound at Kelley Street. Portions of Kelley Street to be closed during construction hours.
Detours and flaggers will be in place. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes to avoid delays.