NORTH HAVERHILL -- The Grafton County Forensic Lab’s primary mission is to help agencies in Grafton and Coos counties identify possible exploitation of children.
But given additional resources, the lab, Sheriff Jeff Stiegler told Sen. Maggie Hassan on Thursday, could allow its data-extracting capabilities to expand into different crimes, like the online sale of opioids, which, he said, are ravaging Grafton County.
“Sadly,” he told Hassan, although Grafton County has many fewer people than a city like Manchester, “I would wager to say that our per capita rate (of overdoses) is similar.”
An infusion of money for more analysts and for the very expensive equipment they use, would enable the lab, like others are already doing in the state, to extract data from electronic devices that then could be used in court to establish that online drug dealing had occurred.
While the lab would be able to potentially identify illegal drug activity, it would not pro-actively seeks it out, said Stiegler.
Regardless, the lab is a valuable law-enforcement tool and could become more so, said Stiegler, who had planned to meet with Hassan to talk about the forensic unit some three years ago when it was established.
Stiegler said when the lab opened in 2019, it was more inviting to the general public. But since then, he had signed agreements with some of the equipment providers -- the U.S. Secret Service, which he said had “assigned” equipment to the lab, is chief among them -- to limit access.
The secrecy is important given what the lab does, which is to produce “tangible evidence,” said Stiegler, that has a “very high probative value” in court proceedings.
The sheriff’s office has not added to its roster since 1994 and the lab is essentially run by one person, Det. Sgt. Justin Combs, said Stiegler. Combs, who said he has other duties as well, said some of the equipment in the lab costs “over $100,000,” an amount beyond the reach of many small, rural agencies.
Hassan acknowledged that the challenge with the lab is “personnel, it’s training” as well as the cost of the tools in the lab.
Given the many contending demands for federal resources, “It’s all about triage at this point,” said Hassan.
Combs said online drug dealing is booming and that, with some help, the lab could do more in that area.
Telephones today “are just an extension of someone’s life,” he said, and therefore contain lots of information, some that could be useful to law enforcement.
“I think she (Hassan) understands that this is not really the future,” said Stiegler, “and it’s here right now.”
Combs said the lab has already worked with numerous departments in Grafton and Coos counties, NH State Police, NH Fish and Game and others, on crimes including arson, theft and homicide.
Combs said the lab would “love to do pro-active” policing, but has its hands full now.
At one point, there was an “insane” number of cell phones that were being brought into the Lab for examination in cases of suspected drug overdoses, said Combs, and the Lab had two choices: examine them or return them; the Lab did the former.
“Even if you save one life” from drug trafficking, it’s worth it, said Stiegler.