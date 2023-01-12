Forensics unit

John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

Grafton County Sheriff Jeff Stiegler and U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan on Thursday discuss the Grafton County Forensic Lab. 

 By John Koziol Union Leader Correspondent

NORTH HAVERHILL -- The Grafton County Forensic Lab’s primary mission is to help agencies in Grafton and Coos counties identify possible exploitation of children.

But given additional resources, the lab, Sheriff Jeff Stiegler told Sen. Maggie Hassan on Thursday, could allow its data-extracting capabilities to expand into different crimes, like the online sale of opioids, which, he said, are ravaging Grafton County.