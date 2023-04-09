ARA offers seminars and discussion groups; special lecture series; and cultural tours.
When Cathy Schirmer retired from a demanding job in the educational assessment industry, her first thought was to chill out. “I was deliriously happy that first year, and I did as little as possible,” she recalled. But the delirium didn’t last forever. “At one point I said, ‘No!’ I realized I needed to engage my brain more.”
Schirmer, of Dover, found what she needed in the Active Retirement Association, a program flourishing since the 1980s. Begun as an outreach of the University of New Hampshire, it has taken on a life of its own 41 years later.
Schirmer, who manages public relations for the group, said it began as an idea of Edward Durnell, director of the Division of Continuing Education at UNH. Durnell was seeking a way to engage the retirees in the area. “It was based on the premise that seniors can learn, socialize, and expose themselves to new experiences for as long as they can,” she said.
Durnell asked Frank and Helen Heald, Durham seniors, to coordinate the effort, and they contacted six other people to form a steering committee. The need was proved: in that first year the programs drew 182 participants from 23 towns. In 2023 they’re up to between 259 and 357 participants from 40 towns.
Variety of programming
The ARA offers three tiers of programming: the regular seminars and discussion groups, a special lecture series, and its cultural tours. The first tour was to Cape Cod in 1983. In 2017 members could visit Lexington and Concord, Bar Harbor, a Boston Symphony Orchestra rehearsal, the American Independence Museum, the Revels North in Hanover, Christmas at the Newport Mansions, or take in a play at the North Shore Music Theater.
Spring trips this year include the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, a bus trip to see “Fiddler on the Roof” at the Merrill Auditorium in Portland, the New Bedford Whaling Museum, and an Audubon scenic cruise to spot puffins.
Though seniors have changed with the baby boomer generation moving up, the first slate of programs for the ARA isn’t much different from what they offer today. The list of classes in February and March 1983 included Estate Planning, Cross-Country Skiing, Conservation, Health and Fitness, Renaissance Art, a cooking class, and a Current Events forum. In 2017 they offered line dancing, a session with a Master Gardener, The Tick Explosion, and a series of programs commemorating the anniversary of World War I.
In 2023 attendees can choose from a regular Book Club, a presentation on Black Lives Matter, a presentation on Green Building Techniques, or an exploration of the local Black Heritage Trail. “Current Events” has been reborn as “Great Discussions,” and meets regularly. Other spring offerings include “Natural Landscaping for a Better Backyard,” with a Master Gardener, and two for birders: “The State of Birds” with Dr. Pamela Hunt of the New Hampshire Audubon Society and an Odiorne Point bird-watching trip with Dan Hubbard, board member of the Seacoast Audubon chapter.
Presenters for the seminars and classes range from current and retired UNH faculty to local and regional experts to group members with a particular expertise or skill. Though the association is a now separate nonprofit with its own funding, it continues a strong working relationship with UNH, according to Schirmer. The school hosts the group’s website and allows them to use the Dimond Library, in addition to providing a rich pool of speakers.
The Seacoast Memorial Fund Lectures bring in another range of experts. They were established by a grant from the Robert E. Smith family in 2004, and continue to be supported by member bequests and contributions. Past lectures include presentations on lighthouses, political expert Dante Scala on the 2018 midterms and author Dan Brown.
Reasons for growing
Schirmer has a ready answer as to why the ARA has grown over the years. For one thing, it offers a variety of experiences. “We go into all different areas — science, theater trips, history.” She’s a particular fan of the theater offerings, noting that she’s seen both YoYo Ma and the Rockettes perform.
Today’s seniors are living better and staying active longer. Schirmer thinks that improved health care and medical advances have something to do with it. “Things are possible for us to live fuller lives for a longer time,” she noted, adding, “I have an aunt that’s 94 and one that’s 100, and they both put me to shame.”
The ARA took its structure from its parent group, according to Schirmer. “It’s based on the structure of the college. We have two semesters, with two terms in each semester.”
Classes and programs such as walks and hikes are free to members. Members pay a fee for tours, depending on the destination. In addition, Schirmer said, the ARA offers one free program, open to the public, each semester. “Natural Landscaping” on April 5 was this semester’s free program.
If a member doesn’t find what they want in the planned programs, they’re welcome to start their own, according to Schirmer. POD or Program On Demand events come from the members, and can range in interest from snowshoeing to photography, two of the current offerings.
New hybrid model
The ARA kept going through the pandemic, with the aid of Zoom, and the leaders found an unexpected benefit: the Zoom programming drew in participants from not only the Seacoast, but also around the state. The organization has since moved to a hybrid model, where Zoom and in-person events are both available. Schirmer encourages active retirees from around the state to check out the Zoom option. For in-person events, “We still encourage masks,” she said.
The class sessions continue to mirror the headlines. After a recent program on PFAs, the Environmental Protection Agency announced new standards for the toxic chemicals. A recent program, “Purity, Eugenics and Lethal Medicine,” explored the connection between America’s Jim Crow laws and Nazi Germany. But some of the seniors mainly want to socialize, and Schirmer said that’s OK too.
Membership in the ARA is $50 per year, per person. For more information, visit unh.edu/ara/ or e-mail arainfo1982@gmail.com.