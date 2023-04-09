Active Retirement -1

ARA offers seminars and discussion groups; special lecture series; and cultural tours.

When Cathy Schirmer retired from a demanding job in the educational assessment industry, her first thought was to chill out. “I was deliriously happy that first year, and I did as little as possible,” she recalled. But the delirium didn’t last forever. “At one point I said, ‘No!’ I realized I needed to engage my brain more.”