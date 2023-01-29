On Thursday, Manchester will host the final listening session for state officials who are developing a plan for how to address issues related to aging.
The session, put on by the state Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services, is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Cashin Senior Activity Center on the West Side.
Officials have been holding sessions both in person and virtually since mid-January.
“New Hampshire has one of the fastest-growing aging populations, and these listening sessions will give us the opportunity to offer supports that are meaningful and relevant to older residents,” said Wendi Aultman, chief of the elderly services bureau of the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
Officials hope to have a State Plan on Aging in place for 2024 through 2027.
The plan is required for New Hampshire to receive federal funding under the Older Americans Act.
Ensure the rights, safety, independence and dignity of older people and prevent their abuse, neglect and exploitation.
Advance age-friendly communities.
The Thursday listening session will be the fifth and final in-person session in the state.
AARP-New Hampshire has been promoting the sessions on social media, said State Director Christina FitzPatrick.
She said the older population of New Hampshire will double in the next 50 years. So it’s important to know where people are living, their educational background, their careers and what they need as they age.
“We have to get ready for that change in our demographics, and to do that it has to be data driven,” FitzPatrick said.
Part of the Aging Plan involves a survey. Questions range from their gender identity, caregiver needs, access to food and opportunities for enjoyment.