Al and Jane Rollins receive awards for their volunteer efforts and contributions at Gilford Community Church from Pastor Michael Graham, right.

 Photo Provided by GCC

During a recent annual meeting, Gilford Community Church formally recognized the contributions of members Al and Jane Rollins, both of whom serve the church in a variety of capacities.

“We are involved with the wonderful music program, the weekly book/study class, Gilford Got Lunch program, Christmas and Old Home Day fairs, and ‘One Community Project,’” Jane said.