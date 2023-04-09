During a recent annual meeting, Gilford Community Church formally recognized the contributions of members Al and Jane Rollins, both of whom serve the church in a variety of capacities.
“We are involved with the wonderful music program, the weekly book/study class, Gilford Got Lunch program, Christmas and Old Home Day fairs, and ‘One Community Project,’” Jane said.
For Jane, who initially joined GCC as a child in the 1950s and rejoined with her husband Al in 2014 when they moved back to Gilford, involvement in the church is “special.”
“Gilford Community Church provides us with opportunities to meet and work with a great variety of interesting and talented people working in a faith community for the betterment of the wider community,” she said.
According to Pastor Michael Graham, the Rollins’ contributions are emblematic of GCC’s community spirit.
“Al and Jane are terrific examples of church members who give freely of their time and resources,” he said. “Along with church member Warren Hutchins, Al also spearheaded the church’s recent solar energy project … I appreciate Al and Jane’s care and involvement in so much of what happens here.”
Gilford Community Church is an inclusive, open community with a broadly ecumenical spirit that welcomes people from all denominational and cultural backgrounds. Viewable live on YouTube, services take place at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford.