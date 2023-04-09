This center has it all: classes, clubs, workout equipment, outings and a great sense of community.
In 1957, when the Frisbee was invented and President Dwight Eisenhower began his second term, the Keene Senior Center opened its doors.
While times have changed, Executive Director Mary Jensen says the center is committed to aligning with the interests of today’s older generations.
Jensen, of West Chesterfield, said there are more members who hail from the Baby Boomer era than the Greatest Generation. And Baby Boomers grew up with a different quality of life.
“We do have some WWII veterans, but they’re much older now. A lot of our people are in their 70s and 80s. They didn’t live through the Depression, they didn’t live through WWII in quite the same way,” said Jensen, who joined the senior center in June 2021.
So they’re updating their services to match members’ needs, looking at all aspects of a generation’s blueprint — from food, to music, to culture, to technology.
“We’re thinking about what kinds of foods people eat. So people were pleased to come in yesterday and learn how to make egg rolls,” she said.
Robert Beard, 85, of Keene, a member since 2019, says he’s always amazed at the wide variety of options.
“You can go make egg rolls. You can have a spring class, you can go to book club. Professors come in to talk about jazz. They have Irish dancing, they have computer courses. It’s amazing,” said Beard.
Joan Cusack, 82, who moved to Keene from Jacksonville, North Carolina, last December, has also been impressed. “There are so many more activities here than what they had in North Carolina.”
Cusack, who describes herself as “not a bashful person,” put an ad in the senior center’s multipage newsletter, “The Senior Sentinel,” to drum up interest for games like RummiKub, Dominos, and Hand and Foot. She also likes card and board games, bingo, and crafts.
“They got a lot of activities for more active people. But they’ve got a lot of activities for someone that’s not as physically active as I,” said Cusack.
Beard said the center is indispensable.
“(It’s) just a very pleasant and friendly place to go. My wife died five years ago. I’d be lost without it. As you get older, you need more people. You can’t sit at home and sit in a chair and watch TV all day. You gotta get up and do things,” Beard added.
Large membership and lots of offerings
With membership at about 360 people, the Keene Senior Center offers traditional activities like quilting, crafting, jewelry and card-making. Exercise classes, yoga and equipment are available, and there are treadmills, table tennis, elliptical machines and recumbent bikes. A thrift store is nearby.
“There’s a book club, gem clubs, computer clubs, there’s knitting. You can go downstairs and work out in the gym,” said Beard.
According to Jensen, the center is planning ahead while looking back.
“We’re looking at the 65-year-olds who are coming in now and thinking, ‘Okay, you were born in late 1950.’ Twenty years ago, I might have played a lot of big band music, which people still enjoy. But let’s listen to Van Morrison, or let’s listen to Bruce Springsteen. And people know all the words and they sing along to it. We’re being mindful of who these people were as they were growing up,” she said.
Cusack and Beard both spoke highly of Jensen’s efforts.
“She’s a peach, I’ll tell you. She’s serving meals with assistance from volunteers. She comes to the table and talks. She’s just an unbelievable lady,” Beard said of Jensen.
“Mary, the director, is absolutely hands-down the best director I’ve ever known. And she has a wonderful program here,” said Cusack.
The brick building at 70 Court St. houses a commercial kitchen, dining room, activities room, a large living room with a TV, and a craft room where people can work on quilting, jewelry and card-making. There is also yoga, pool tables, pingpong tables, and exercise equipment.
Beard said the volunteers are the heart and soul of the center.
“As you get in this stage in your life, you really appreciate people that are out there to help you. Boy, when you’re a nonprofit, you got to have a core of well dedicated people volunteering, and they have got it ... a great bunch of people,” he said.
Riding the ‘Friendly Bus’
Transportation services include CVTC, a nonprofit that provides transportation around the region, and the “Friendly Bus,” an on-demand service for seniors through Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services.
“The bus situation is wonderful in Keene. You hop on it, make an appointment the day before, boom, they take you all over the town,” Beard said.
“Transportation, especially in our region, is very hard to come by. We’ll take somebody grocery shopping, or to a doctor’s appointment, or to visit a friend, or to go to a program at Keene State College,” Jensen said.
Beard said people come from Vermont and around Keene to visit the center. “I’ve had people tell me the only reason they’re in Keene is because of the facilities that are here for older people,” he said.
Cusack, who sometimes uses a wheelchair, takes the Friendly Bus to get to and from her doctor’s appointments.
“I don’t know if they have the same Friendly Bus or what in other towns. I just know how lucky I am. The bus drivers are very, very, very helpful,” said Cusack.
And she spoke highly of the senior center’s Thursday lunches.
“Where can you get lasagna and vegetables and dessert for $5?” Cusack asked.
Easy to socialize
On Wednesdays, Beard sings with the Senior Swingers, a group who perform at nursing homes. “I’ve seen some unbelievable talent. If you want to walk in off the street and sing, come on in.”
He said the senior center makes it easier to motivate yourself to socialize.
“It’s just a wonderful place to go. The pandemic kept so many people at home, and we probably don’t want to admit we’re lonely. But in some ways we are. You gotta get out with human beings. It’s so easy to sit around.”
Additional services include the Cheshire Village At Home sister program, in which trained volunteers help people live successfully at home, by performing household tasks like changing a light bulb. Jensen said they continue to look for a new site for the senior center to accommodate their parking needs.
Jensen admits the center may look completely different 10 years from now.
“We offer computer classes now, but in 10 years, we’re less likely to need that, because in 10 years, people who would be retiring will have been using computers,” she said.
Decades into the future, their demographic will further evolve. “In 30 years, people who are coming into nursing homes are going to want to be gaming. There will be comfortable chairs with game consoles. It’ll be a different world,” Jensen said.
The Keene Senior Center is at 70 Court St., Keene. Call 603-352-5037 or visit thekeeneseniorcenter.org to learn more.