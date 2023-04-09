Services include book creation, digital collections, photo restoration, and help with sorting and organizing your images.
Anne Downey readily admits the business she founded and directs has different priorities than some companies. While other firms and homeowners are sending old tech to the landfill, she goes to estate sales to hunt for VHS players and slide projectors.
Downey’s company, Luminta, focuses on helping clients from all over the world preserve their photographic memories. She does it out of her Lebanon office with old tech, new tech and high hopes for her customers, many of whom are seniors.
Downey studied business and worked in a number of different fields before starting Luminta. Her last job was with Picaboo, a company that helps clients produce their own photo books and holiday cards.
Downey had a vision for something more. “One of the things I saw at Picaboo,” she said, “was people starting their photo books and then not finishing them. It took too much time, or it wasn’t their ‘thing.’”
Her vision was for a company that did the work for the client, “a little more high-end,” and she founded Luminta in 2017.
Photo book formats
Luminta’s cornerstone products are the photo books, available in two forms: the “Snapshot” book and the “Gallery” book. The Snapshot edition is just that, a book with up to five photos on a page, or 10 to a two-page spread. The Gallery edition is a little more high-end, a little more design-conscious, and suitable for any photos taken by a professional photographer, or memory books of a special trip. Downey showed off a two-page spread from a client’s dream safari trip to Africa, with a magnificent leopard reclining over two-thirds of the spread.
The drama of the photo, plus the two-page format, tell the story. “If it’s a special trip, with gorgeous scenery, you don’t want too many photos on the page,” she observed.
“But it’s hard to predict what a book will be,” she added.
That’s where Downey and her part-time staff come in. They can help a client discover what they really want, and the Luminta staff makes it happen with anything from today’s smart phones to eight-track, slides and even reel-to-reel tapes.
“We don’t take photos of you, we take care of your photos,” Downey said.
Digital options
While the books are her central product, Downey and her staff can do just about anything with photographs, she said. “We don’t always make books.” Sometimes a client will want all their grandmother’s color slides on a thumb drive or to have the collection sent directly to the client’s computer. Downey can and will produce CDs or DVDs of the treasured image but warns that the quality of those can deteriorate. “We never make just a CD or DVD,” she said. “There’s always backup.”
Hundreds to thousands of photos
Downey does a range of book projects, including wedding albums, baby albums, trips of a lifetime and memorial albums. Some clients come to her with 100 photos and say they want all 100 in the book, while others want just a few snapshots and it results in a “super-skinny book.”
Other clients have approached Downey with 7,000 old photos, and request that she do the “culling,” she said. She showed the photo of the back of a van filled with albums, scrapbooks and other material. “That,” she said, “was a rather large client.”
Some clients use her services for genealogical research and family histories, Downey said. One woman has 141 boxes of material — “photos, documents, videos” — going back to the 19th century. “It’s a giant project,” Downey said. “In her case, we made her a data base in a printable PDF format. Then we helped her prioritize and set goals.” Other clients just bring a single shoebox, according to Downey.
Some of her client projects are one-offs, according to Downey, while others engage her services for updates every two or three months.
Her team also does photo restoration, she said. She’s particularly proud of rescuing a photo from her own wedding, herself and her new young husband posing in an early version of a “selfie.” It was too dark, but Downey was able to lighten it and have another precious memory.
“We are,” she said, “a photo valet service.”
Helping seniors prioritize
Downey works with seniors on a range of projects. “We love seniors!” she said. Some aren’t tech savvy, while others may have downloaded photos to their computers or phones and don’t know how to access them. Downey will help seniors prioritize what they want to keep, and how they want to keep it.
Downey often finds her services requested when a senior adult is downsizing. She’ll help them sort through a lifetime of images and memories and put them in the most practical form for keeping. “About half of them are overwhelmed, and the other half know precisely what they want,” she said of clients. She can even take old photo albums or scrapbooks, and replicate them, she said.
Downey finds her services needed at all points of life, and sometimes she’ll be asked to pull together a memorial album for someone who’s just died. Those are sad times, she said, adding, “But it’s one less thing for the bereaved to worry about.”
Though Downey is based in Hanover, her reach goes far beyond the Upper Valley. She has done projects for clients as far away as California. She belongs to a professional organization, The Photo Managers, where she talks with her peers about “best practices” and the future of their industry.
And she’ll continue to serve all ages, in every stage of life. It’s not always seniors, Downey mused. “We had one woman in her 40s who had two children. She had made a baby book for her oldest, now 14 — but she’d never made one for her second child, and that child was now 10.”
Downey and Luminta got it done.
For more information on Luminta and its services, visit luminta.com.