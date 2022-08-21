Find your fit: Chorus, biking and golfing, cooking and music classes, library, coffee lounge and so much more.
About five years ago, Pauline Hoitt reached out to the Nashua Senior Activity Center’s Wednesday knitting group with a special request. Since 2004, the Nashua resident has been knitting baby clothes and blankets and mailing them to new moms at Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. Knowing the need was great at the reservation, Hoitt’s contact at First Church in Nashua suggested she reach out to Activities Director Cathy Barrett. “Pauline was referred to me by someone she knew. They thought maybe our seniors would like to help Pauline with the project to help her keep up with the need,” said Barrett. “I met all the girls, and they were willing to start knitting baby blankets for me, because I only could knit 12 to 13 a year by myself. So they all said, ‘Sure,’” Hoitt said. “A lot of these seniors give back to the community. We currently have around 10 knitters who have made an incredible amount of blankets and clothes,” said Barrett. “They’ve been wonderful. They knit blankets and baby hats and baby sweaters and some booties. Some of them make a whole set, which I’m so grateful. It just started as a little thing, and it just grew. I probably send at least 50 blankets out there every year,” Hoitt said. Angela Stover, office manager with Sacred Heart Church in Pine Ridge, confirmed the church receives donations from Nashua Senior Center and around the United States. New parents at Indian Health Services hospital receive a certificate for gift bags with baby products and clothes that church members compiled. “People are very generous,” Stover said of the donations. Hoitt and her husband, who helps mail the packages, often receive thank you letters from the reservation. “They send me a nice letter every time I send a shipment. Sacred Heart at the reservation has been so appreciative,” Hoitt added.
Community enrichment
Besides helping others, the Nashua Senior Activity Center also enriches retirees’ lives. Nashua’s David Nugent began volunteering at the lending library for two hours, one day a week about seven years ago, when he and his wife, Carolyn, joined. “Well, that’s not a very heavy lift. Okay, sign me up for that,” Nugent recalled of the ask. These days, for a couple of hours twice a week, Nugent helps members and volunteers use the center’s software to enroll new members, update the database, and ensure things run smoothly. After working more than 40 years in the aerospace and defense industry, Nugent enjoys helping others. “It’s kind of fun to bring them up to speed and see them succeed at it,” he said. On top of that, Nugent delivers raffle prizes to winners at their homes. “It’s a great place to be if you want to feel useful, and you have any kind of skills that you bring in, from whatever your past experience might have been,” he said.
Lots of activity choices
With about 1,000 members and many nonmembers, the center employs four full-time staffers. Volunteers help with maintenance, front-desk reception, the thrift shop, the library and other tasks. Since becoming activities director in 2001, Barrett said the center has expanded to two floors and doubled the number of groups and activities, including line dancing, tai chi, a Senior Golf Club, quilting, yoga, a walking group, crocheting, whist, a Silver Wheelers Bike Club, a fitness room, several classes — cooking, keyboard, ukulele, guitar and harmonica — and a coffee lounge where some seniors come in to sing. “People can sit and talk or listen to music,” said Barrett. The Silver Lining Chorus sings at assisted-living centers, schools, and nursing homes for donations. “They’re back in action now. They’re rehearsing and getting ready to go on schedule,” Nugent said. Members can also host cultural classes. “When you start listening to the different cultures, and what their lives are like, it’s pretty interesting,” said Barrett. Barrett believes attending classes and staying busy keeps members mentally sharp and can improve people’s physical health. “You get a perception of older people. Some of them can do more than I can do. People who stay physically and mentally (active), even the mental games like bridge and mahjong. It shows you the positive side of aging,” she said. The center, a nonprofit, relies on grants and fundraisers to pay for instructors and events. “My job is to make it affordable for the seniors and be able to pay the instructors to come in and do a quality job,” Barrett said.
Memberships available
According to the center’s website, annual memberships are open to anyone age 50 and older for $40, or $60 for two people living at the same address. A $5 discount is offered to veterans, and membership is not restricted to residents of Nashua. People age 90 and older receive complimentary membership. Non-members can use the center, and their annual cost is $46. “If you come on a regular basis, it makes sense to become a member,” said Barrett. Membership also includes two free outfits a month from their popular thrift store, which is open to the public and takes donations by appointment. “We have knickknacks, we have picture frames, we have some bedding. They are pretty good bargains and we get some name-brand stuff in there. You don’t have to be a senior,” Barrett explained. The lending library has no fees and accepts donations. Hardcovers cost $1 and softcovers are 25 cents each, or five for a dollar. “That’s excellent for seniors, let me tell you,” Nugent said. Some evening classes are geared toward financial education. “People that need to get information on Social Security and how to save your money, protect your money and your assets ... those are things you want to learn before you retire. A lot of those are free and they’re open to the community,” said Barrett.
Popular fundraisers
To keep costs as low as possible, several fundraisers are held throughout the year. During “Designer Purse Bingo,” scheduled for Sept. 26, game winners can take home a designer bag the center acquired at a discount or through donations. “I understand that it’s well attended and folks have good time,” said Nugent. About 30 raffle baskets are compiled ahead of the “Fire and Fusion” chef’s competition in May, which often sells out. Attendees can buy a raffle ticket to win prize baskets, which sometimes contain a certificate for a free tattoo, according to Nugent. Nugent has seen a rise in participation since Covid shut the center for several months. “The center is available as a resource again. As they become more confident that their health is not at risk, they’re willing to engage more.” “(People are) coming back. Not as strongly as it was, but it’s getting better,” he added. Other activities have resumed as restrictions eased. “With precautions, we slowly started classes inside, allowing only a certain number so people could socially distance. The chorus and card groups were last to come back due to singing and close contact. (It’s) continuing to build back up,” Barrett said in an email. Nugent said they’re “undoubtedly” looking for new members and volunteers. “It’s easy to become involved, and to do some good hanging out with other people.” Nashua Senior Activity Center is at 70 Temple St. in Nashua. Visit nashuaseniorcenter.org for more information on activities, events and programs.