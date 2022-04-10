This summer the N.H. Senior Games expects to see 700-plus athletes compete across 20 events.
The New Hampshire Senior Games has a couple of reasons to celebrate this year: 2022 marks both the 35th anniversary of the games and the return to a full schedule of events.
NHSG has the mission of promoting healthy sports competition and social interaction for adults in the Granite State. And they have a lot of fun competing in 20 different events.
All athletes must be at least 40 years old to register, except for track and field and cornhole, which has an age minimum of 35. Cycling and road race have a minimum age of 45. Pickleball and golf — both popular events — have a minimum age requirement of 50 years old, according to the website.
This year’s games will be a qualifier for the 2023 National Senior Games in Pittsburgh, according to the organization’s website. Athletes over the age of 50 can qualify for nationals.
“These events, the larger ones especially, it really is like an Olympic-type event,” said Glenn Graham, chair of the board of directors for the games.
Graham explained that they typically get 700 to 800 athletes that participate in a qualifying year. In nonqualifying years, the event draws between 600 and 700 people.
“Pickleball is the most popular. Track and field is the second most popular,” Graham said of what events attract the most participants.
David Wells, 73, of Wolfeboro, is a track and field athlete who started competing in 2004. In 2015, he went to nationals for the first time.
“I’ve been a long-time runner and have done triathlons and things like that,” Wells said. “When I’m sprinting, I feel like a little kid again.”
Wells said it is never too late for people who are interested to join in the fun. He has been able to travel and meet athletes from other parts of the country because of his involvement.
“The senior games are more about camaraderie and fitness than it is about competition,” Wells said.
Joe Santoro is a board member for the New Hampshire Senior Games and organizes pickleball competitions. He said hundreds of people compete during the games.
“We were at 200 last year,” Santoro said. “We expect to have 300 players in 2022.”
Pickleball, which combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong, is one of the nation’s fastest growing sports. According to usapickleball.org, pickleball grew in 2021 to 4.8 million players in the United States, with a 39% two-year growth rate.
“Pickleball is a new phenomenon,” Santoro said. “It’s gotten to be more popular in the last 15 years partially because of the older people who want to keep active.”
Santoro said many participants are former tennis players, but athletes don’t need to be fast or cover the entire court. Some people are wheelchair-bound.
People who enjoy pickleball are like a large family, Santoro said.
“Everyone there loves the sport,” Santoro said. “They just love being together as long as they possibly can.”
Monica Blair is secretary of the board of directors for the New Hampshire Senior Games, an athlete and an independent distributer for BEMER medical devices. She demonstrates BEMER’s devices, which are designed to improve circulation.
At 58, Blair doesn’t consider herself to be a “senior” yet. She said the competitors at the games are fit. “These are amazing athletes,” she said.
This year’s games start in late June with a candlepin bowling tournament and end in September with a cycling event. There will be 20 different sporting events and the top three finishing athletes in each sport will qualify for next summer’s national games.
Events will be held at several southern and central New Hampshire locations, and a couple in Maine. New Hampshire is an open state, which means athletes from outside of the state are welcome to compete.
Martin’s Point Health Care is the major sponsor of the games for the fourth straight year.
David Howes, CEO of Martin’s Point, said his organization’s legacy of support for the games is closely aligned with their mission.
“Our daily goal is ensuring the health and wellness of those we serve across Maine and New Hampshire. The Senior Games not only support health and fitness for older adults, but they also foster vital social interactions — a key health factor,” Howes said in a statement.
Online registration is now open. Athletes can register online up to one week before their event. Same-day sign up is available for selected events and can done via check or cash, according to a press release.
For more informationand to register for this year’s games, visit www.nhseniorgames.org.