Members enjoy the opportunity to play at different courses, and in both individual and team formats during the season.
Featuring organized golf events from early May through September in various formats, including individual competition and team games, New Hampshire Senior Golfers Association is open to men ages 55 and older.
While competition is a big part of the NHSGA experience, Executive Director David Richardson said the emphasis is on fun.
“We are a non-property golf club that gives guys the chance to check out different private and public golf courses throughout the state without having to be a member,” he said. “We have some guys who are only members with us and not even associated with a property.”
As for skill levels, Richardson said NHSGA members run the proverbial gamut with some able to score a round in the 60s with others unable to break 100.
“As long as you can play a round in under 4 hours and 15 minutes, you will be in good shape,” he said.
“Good shape” may describe NHSGA itself, as it boasts more than 380 members with 112 men on a waiting list. The majority of members are between their early 60s and mid 70s.
“We have some guys 55 to 60, and we have other guys in their 90s,” according to Richardson, who said tournaments generally include anywhere from 120 to 220 members. “We don’t want too many members in a tournament, so we cap them.”
Regarding their respective setup, tournaments feature different formats with the stakes being pro shop credit as opposed to cash.
“Guys can go back to their home pro shop and patronize their home course,” noted Richardson, who said the NHSGA is intimately concerned with supporting local clubs.
“Our tournaments provide a big shot in the arm money-wise to these clubs,” he added. “They can make as much as $15,000 per tournament.”
As for the future of NHSGA, Richardson cited some changes may be in the works.
“We need to think about whether we should accept applications given the size of our waiting list,” he said. “I also see the group being run more by committees than they are now, which is just a few of us.”
NHSGA will also eventually be led by a new executive director.
“My friend ran it for 10 years before me, and I have been running it for seven years,” said Richardson. “I’m now looking to turn it over to someone.”
In looking to the future, he cannot help but reflect on the past, as NHSGA has been in operation since 1957.
“At some point in the ‘60s or ‘70s, this group spun off another group, Profile Senior Golfers’ Association, which is still in operation today,” he said. “This has proven to be a popular model.”
At the heart of this model is a sense of fun and camaraderie.
“We have doctors, lawyers, ministers, retired folks — we have a good cross section of people who all simply love the game and enjoy one another’s company,” said Richardson. “Everyone is welcome here.”