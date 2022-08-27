Susan Leaver, left, of Manchester listens as Gloria Fulmer talks about Easterseals services at Silver Linings Expo Saturday Aug. 27, 2022 at Manchester Community College. Fulmer is coordinator of volunteers and interns.
Medicare. Medicaid. Assisted living and long-term care. Downsizing. And the financial planning to make it all happen without putting too much stress on relatives.
Figuring everything out can be daunting, and the volume of information out there can be overwhelming. But for attendees at the Silver Linings Senior Healthy Living Expo in Manchester on Saturday, reliable information about local resources was all under one roof.
Mary Horan of Manchester used to work in the long-term care industry, she explained, and knows how many options there are. She attended the expo to keep on top of new developments in the field.
“I wanted to see what’s out there what’s currently out there,” Horan said. “Assisted living organizations are changing a lot, there are new kinds of developments coming up all the time.”
Assisted living isn’t for Horan or her brother, Brian Horan, who tagged along Saturday, but they want to be prepared. Brian Horan said he also wanted to learn more about estate planning.
Maureen and Pete Marcotte of Derry were interested to learn about group travel, after years of traveling on their own.
Pete Marcotte said they wanted to start thinking about what it would take to sell their home and downsize into a condominium or a smaller home, clearing out some of their belongings. He was interested to learn about the services offered by other vendors, including things he’d never considered, like a service that offered meal delivery on short- or long-term contracts, in case the main cook of the house got hurt.
The expo was a convenient place to learn about all of it at once.
“They’re informative,” Marcotte said of the vendors and seminars. “Plus, you get all the little freebie goodies.”
While many of the expo attendees went to get information for the future, Sue McGuire of Manchester went to learn about issues that are very current for her. Her husband went into a skilled nursing facility earlier this year after a series of strokes, and McGuire is trying to navigate Medicaid enrollment and figuring out how to unravel decades of joint finances so she won’t be left with nothing after paying for his care.
She suggested anyone who isn’t familiar with the ins and outs of Medicare, Medicaid and long-term care brush up — before any crisis.
“I don’t think people realize until it happens to you how overwhelming it can be,” McGuire said. “It’s scary.”
McGuire said she’s lucky to have a strong support network, but said it was reassuring to talk with people in-person who might be able to help her plan her next steps.
“I just need more answers and help,” she said.
The expo, presented by the Union Leader, was sponsored by Ambrogi Law Office, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, All American Assisted Living, Terrapin Tours, Luminta, AARP, Granite VNA, Belknap- Merrimack Counties Inc., Benchmark Senior Living, Hillsbrook Village at Allenstown, Easterseals NH, and ServiceLink.