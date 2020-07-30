The fourth annual softball tournament in memory of a woman stabbed to death during a double murder in Farmington will raise money for organizations that help people in abusive relationships and those who suffer from substance abuse.
Jenna Pellegrini of Barrington was 32 when she was killed on Jan. 27, 2017. Pellegrini was staying with Christine Sullivan, 48, who was also killed.
Last year, more than $6,000 was raised in memory of the two women in the tournament sanctioned by USA Softball of NH and organized by Pellegrini’s father.
Michael Pellegrini said Jenna developed her love for softball when she lived across the street from the Barrington Youth Association Complex, where the tournament is now held.
This year, the money will be distributed to the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, HAVEN and SOS Recovery.
Michael Pellegrini said 14 teams signed up to play on Aug. 15. Participants will socially distance and use hand sanitizer, among other precautions.
“Obviously, we wanted to continue the tournament because it’s to support a couple of good causes,” Pellegrini said. “I’m glad we were able to get this many people.”
He is soliciting donations for the raffle now; the band Sliding Rock is scheduled to play.
There is a Team Jenna and Team Christine tournament at noon every year for children to participate in.
Timothy Verrill, 38, was charged in the double murders. Last year a mistrial was declared, after it was revealed that state police had not turned over all of the exculpatory evidence in the case. Judge Mark Howard is still considering a motion filed by Verrill's attorneys to dismiss the charges.
For more information about the softball tournament, visit jennapellegrini.org.