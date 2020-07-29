MANCHESTER -- Not all heroes wear capes.
But those gathered outside Double Midnight Comics to promote the 37th Gail Singer Memorial Blood Drive were all wearing masks.
The Singer family holds the drive every year in memory of Gail Singer, who died from leukemia. This year’s drive will be held Aug. 26 and 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton hotel, 700 Elm St. in Manchester.
Michael Singer, Gail’s son, is hosting the blood drive this year and serves as co-chair of the event’s planning committee.
“This has huge meaning for me. It’s a signature event for my family,” said Singer. “My uncle started it a month after my mother died, and it was just in the small local office of the Manchester Red Cross, and about 50 people. I was walking around there as an 8-year-old shaking hands with people. To see what it’s turned into -- the largest in the country -- it means a lot. Even though it was the worst day of my life and a tragic event, it’s brought life to so many people, and that means a lot.”
Mayor Joyce Craig thanked the Singer family for their leadership in planning the annual drive, saying she already has an appointment booked to donate blood.
“A lot of events have been postponed, so it’s great to see this blood drive is still happening,” said Craig. “They do tremendous work within the community and now more than ever we need people to give blood. It’s quick and easy, so just head on over to the hotel and do it. It means an awful lot to so many.”
Mary Brant, communications manager for the Red Cross, said while this year’s event will take place, “things will look a little different.”
“We do observe social distancing for the safety of donors and our staff,” said Brant. “We are strongly encouraging people to make appointments. It’s a blood drive that when I talk to people throughout the year they say I save one donation a year for the Gail Singer Drive. It’s a real celebration of the life of Gail Singer, and we’re having a great response already.”
The American Red Cross announced recently it is experiencing an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma, a potentially life-saving treatment for patients with COVID-19. The Red Cross has seen demand for convalescent plasma more than double over the last month as the number of coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. Convalescent plasma products are now being distributed faster than donations are coming in.
To make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
“It means a lot to me and to my family, and obviously to the city,” said Singer. “They say one pit saves three lives, so this drive may have saved tens of thousands of people over the years, which is really what my mom’s legacy should be.”