Organizations with missions to help those with disabilities lines the sidewalk at the end of the Best Buddies Friendship Walk event in Concord, NH, on May 13, 2023. Photo by Brittany Grimes/Union Leader
Staff and residents of Visions for Creative Housing Solutions in Enfield visited Saturday’s Buddy Walk. From right, Brett Wilson, Tim Larsen, Meagan Cray, Klairey Black, Emily Keane, Emma Cray, Lindsay Hurd and Katherine Ryan.
Organizations with missions to help those with disabilities lines the sidewalk at the end of the Best Buddies Friendship Walk event in Concord, NH, on May 13, 2023. Photo by Brittany Grimes/Union Leader
Organizations with missions to help those with disabilities lines the sidewalk at the end of the Best Buddies Friendship Walk event in Concord, NH, on May 13, 2023. Photo by Brittany Grimes/Union Leader
Walkers had the opportunity to share why they walked in the Best Buddies Friendship Walk on a community chalk board. Photo by Brittany Grimes/Union Leader
The first wave of walkers complete the route for food and activities in front of the capital building in Concord, NH. Photo by Brittany Grimes/Union Leader
Roberta Baker/Union Leader
Staff and residents of Visions for Creative Housing Solutions in Enfield visited Saturday’s Buddy Walk. From right, Brett Wilson, Tim Larsen, Meagan Cray, Klairey Black, Emily Keane, Emma Cray, Lindsay Hurd and Katherine Ryan.
Roberta Baker/Union Leader
Betsy and Rich Gay of Manchester with their son Macgregor, who is learning to become an ambassador for Best Buddies
Outside the steps to the State House on Saturday, Joshua Felder, 24, a little-known movie star and a young man with a disability, rallied a crowd of roughly 800 who had come for the Best Buddy Friendship Walk to raise money for a cause that is close to their heart: inclusion without limits.
“I call my disability a superpower,” said Felder, a Best Buddies global ambassador from Tampa, Florida, who advocates for including and empowering people with disabilities — a role that blossomed after he starred as Darius in “Champions,” a film featuring Woody Harrelson. “You have the power to do anything you set your mind to.”
The lawn at the State House was a sea of faces: adults and children with disabilities, some with comfort dogs or motorized wheelchairs, round-the-clock caregivers, residential and day program leaders, and their lifelong cheerleaders — siblings and parents.
“This is a celebration of humanity,” said Betsy Gay of Manchester.
“We came to show support for inclusion regardless of cognitive ability,” said her husband, Rich.
The heroes in the audience included their son, Macgregor, 24, who has Down’s syndrome, a cognitive disability.
“He’s exceeded any limits that society put on him or doctors put on him,” Betsy said. He graduated with his class from Manchester West High School in 2020 and worked part-time cleaning condos in Merrimack. He has participated in basketball, track, swimming and horseback riding and the Special Olympics. His basketball team, the Bedford Bobcats, recently claimed a Special Olympics silver medal. His career goal is to work at UpReach Therapeutic Equestrian Center in Goffstown, where he started riding at age 3.
“I like all kinds of horses,” Macgregor said.
“Our journey with Macgregor has been unexpected but fulfilling,” his mother said.
“No matter whether you have Down’s syndrome or another disability, you have as much to offer as anyone else. He’s intelligent and can read. He can do anything anyone else can do. His journey might take longer than a typical child.”
“Everybody deserves the opportunity to have a full life,” said Sara Dennehy Lynch, state director of Best Buddies New Hampshire. “Everyone is relevant and inclusion matters.”
Adult residents of Visions for Creative Housing in Enfield came to walk the loop in downtown Concord.
“Everybody, here are my friends, and I love being here. It’s my second time doing this,” said Tim Larsen, 33, a Visions resident. “And my girlfriend is coming.”
Meagan Cray, a Visions staff member from Sharon, Vermont, brought her 8-year-old daughter, Emma.
“As a mom, it’s important because she doesn’t see them as having differences. She never once asked why is this person non-verbal or why is this person in a power chair.” Events like the Best Buddy Walk provide a sense of community, knowing “There’s other people in the world like them, and they belong.”
Nancy Lord lives in central New Hampshire with her son, Brandyn, 23, who has autism and is non-verbal. He communicates primarily through pictures on a touch screen, and has a round-the-clock caregiver.
Lord came to support others with disabilities.
“It’s not your average Mother’s Day when your child can’t say ‘Happy Mother’s Day.’ He knows who I am and I’m thankful for that,” she said. “It can be lonely at times.”
The good news is that understanding and inclusion in society have increased over time, she said. “Today, they’re more tolerant of all kinds of disabilities in the world.”
”New Hampshire’s done a good job. Communities have done a good job,” said Janet Harmon, a nurse who has worked for 30 to 40 years in human services. “There’s probably a lot more that can be done.”
The New Hampshire State School, which housed people with developmental disabilities, closed in 1991, marking the end of an era of institutionalization, and a push for supportive housing where people live.
Harmon, who works for Manchester-based Siddarth Services, helps adults with developmental disabilities who live in adult foster care — some of whom came on Saturday.
“A lot of it is community,” Harmon said. “These folks are showing support for each other.”