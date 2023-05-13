230513-news-BuddyWalk1

Outside the steps to the State House on Saturday, Joshua Felder, 24, a little-known movie star and a young man with a disability, rallied a crowd of roughly 800 who had come for the Best Buddy Friendship Walk to raise money for a cause that is close to their heart: inclusion without limits.

“I call my disability a superpower,” said Felder, a Best Buddies global ambassador from Tampa, Florida, who advocates for including and empowering people with disabilities — a role that blossomed after he starred as Darius in “Champions,” a film featuring Woody Harrelson. “You have the power to do anything you set your mind to.”