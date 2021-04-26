DETROIT — When a civil rights group searched newly obtained investigative files, looking for an apt example of what they contend is widespread racial profiling and other abuses by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents in Michigan, they found it in an unlikely place.
The gravel shoulder of a rural highway in Grand Traverse County, where a border patrol agent was called to assist a routine traffic stop, more than 135 miles from the closest port of entry between the U.S. and Canada.
"Border Patrol claims authority to conduct traffic stops not just at or near the border but anywhere in the state," said Monica Andrade, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union. "Their own records show they use it to target people from Mexico and Latin America."
One of those records is a "Complexion Codes" chart, listing more than a dozen categories including "BLACK", "DARK BROWN", "FAIR" and YELLOW, used by Border Patrol agents to document the perceived skin tone of people they apprehend.
The chart was obtained as part of a series of Freedom of Information Act Requests by the ACLU and is among the more than 13,000 documents from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the group obtained after five years of litigation in federal court.
The ACLU used the documents to compile a 54-page report, "The Border's Long Shadow: How Border Patrol Uses Racial Profiling and Local and State Police to Target and Instill Fear in Michigan's Immigrant Communities," released in March.
A Border Patrol spokesperson from the Detroit sector did not respond to inquiries about the accuracy of the report, but did say agency policies prohibit consideration of race or ethnicity in law enforcement, investigation and screening activities in all but the most exceptional cases.
"As such, CBP is fully committed to the fair, impartial and respectful treatment of all members of the trade and traveling public," said Kristoffer Grogan, CBP public affairs officer.
Data from the ACLU report shows between 2012 and 2019, traffic stops were a primary method used by Border Patrol and that more than 45 percent of those apprehended were either U.S. citizens (33 percent) or had some form of documented status (12.88 percent).
Nearly all those apprehended by Detroit sector Border Patrol agents (96.2 percent) were listed as "Black," "Dark Brown," "Dark," "Light Brown," "Medium Brown," "Medium," or "Yellow" in apprehension logs provided to the ACLU.
Those listed as "Fair" or "Light" made up 3.7 percent of apprehensions during the same time frame, data shows.
Traffic stop spurs civil rights complaint
On the afternoon of July 5, 2018, Arnulfo Gomez was driving his Honda SUV on M-72 in Acme, his wife and another family member riding along, when a Michigan State Police trooper pulled him over, later citing a loud muffler.
Gomez, born in Mexico, is a lawful permanent resident who has lived in the U.S. for more than three decades. He and his wife, a noncitizen, have two children, both U.S. citizens.
Dashcam video from the traffic stop obtained by the ACLU introduces the Border Patrol report on the organization's website, and illustrates many of its findings.
The video shows Gomez handing the trooper his license and registration. The trooper, after checking the documents, says, "This guy here, he's good to go. He's got a Michigan driver's license."
He's speaking to a second trooper, who arrived at the scene moments after the traffic stop. A Border Patrol agent riding with a third trooper arrives soon after.
"If he didn't have border patrol with him, I'd be like, eh, whatever," the first trooper says on the recording. "He's got BP on board, might as well."
On the video recording the men laugh briefly over Gomez's English, while Gomez and his family spend nearly an hour waiting for officers to check IDs.
"Translation services" are cited as the reason a border patrol agent is called to an otherwise routine traffic stop.
Susan Reed, managing attorney with the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center, who represents Gomez and who assisted the ACLU in drafting the border patrol report, disputed that.
"The reason they gave for needing Border Patrol was for 'language interpretation' but the Spanish word for 'muffler' is 'mofle,'" Reed said. "So I think they should have been able to communicate that without too much trouble."
Reed filed a complaint on behalf of Gomez against the MSP with the state's Department of Civil Rights Sept. 19, 2018.
The MSP denies allegations made in the complaint, said MSP spokesperson Shanon Banner.
A FOIA request by the Record-Eagle seeking a copy of the complaint and any supporting documents was denied by MDCR, citing an ongoing investigation.
"Many people who get pulled over like this are not going to pursue it, so I really appreciate his bravery in filing a complaint," Reed said. "That it has now been more than two years is frustrating."
Gomez did not receive a ticket for having a loud muffler, Reed said, and he declined to be interviewed for this story. But he did release a statement on Youtube.
"He obviously saw that we are Mexican," Gomez said, using a translator. "There was no reason for us to have been pulled over just because of the color of our skin. Everything that happened to us was wrong. We are being targeted just because we are Hispanic."
Grogan confirmed border patrol responded and that no enforcement actions were taken.
"This video is just one example how our agents took the totality of the circumstances into consideration which showed they had compelling factors and did not pose a threat to national security, public safety, or border security and were released without incident, after the pair had a short and honest conversation with the Agent," Grogan said.
A mistrust of law enforcement
The traffic stop exacerbated existing mistrust of law enforcement by some in the area's immigrant community. Multiple people declined to speak on the record, citing a fear of reprisal.
Father Wayne Dziekan, who works in the Traverse City office of the Diocese of Gaylord's Hispanic Ministry said real people who have suffered are behind the numbers and statistics contained in ACLU's report, though he said the findings did not surprise him.
"I have been getting reports about collaboration between local law enforcement and Border Patrol since about 15 years ago," Dziekan said. "I'm not saying all law enforcement are not good. But what I have experienced in all these years tells me we need accountability."
More accountability and transparency in law enforcement would give opportunities for officers to stand up against those in the ranks being manipulative or committing policy violations, he said.
"I think there are a lot of good cops out there who, for whatever reason, find that difficult," he said. "We can help them too if we improve the system."
The fraught relationship between the immigrant community and law enforcement was the subject of a July 17, 2018 letter by then-MSP Commander of the Seventh District, Capt. Michael Caldwell. Provided to the Record-Eagle, the letter was addressed to a since-disbanded community relations group, Northwest Michigan Advocates and Leaders for Police and Community Trust.
In the letter Caldwell said the troopers conducted themselves in a professional manner. He expresses disappointment that what he calls "unsubstantiated information about this incident" was allowed to circulate in the community without first giving MSP a chance to respond.
"The driver was given a verbal warning for the vehicle's defective exhaust and all three subjects were told they were free to leave, and they drove off," Caldwell states. "There were no USCBP vehicles, with or without markings, on the scene of this traffic stop. The USCBP agent who responded was riding with a trooper in an MSP-marked patrol vehicle with proper authorization."
Caldwell was demoted in 2020, following an unrelated internal investigation that found he and a colleague, former Assistant District Commander Robert Michael Hahn, violated MSP promotions policies intended to boost diversity within their ranks.
After Hahn was fired the two ranking officers sued MSP and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in U.S. District Court, claiming in court documents the disciplinary action was unfair and that the policies amount to reverse discrimination.
Documents filed in the case on their behalf argue such directives from Whitmer constitute "a pattern and practice of racial and gender preferences designed to displace White males with minorities and females at all levels of the agency."
The lawsuit is ongoing; Caldwell, who MSP said is scheduled to retire this month, did not return a request for comment made through MSP channels.
The vocabulary used to document activities related to border enforcement and accusations of discrimination is both disputed and changing, federal records show, after civil rights advocates said some terms were dehumanizing.
State and federal law enforcement regularly use the terms "alien" and "illegal alien," which were banned in an April 19 memo sent to CPB from President Joe Biden's administration.
Preferred terms are noncitizen or migrant, undocumented and integration, the memo states, and changes are intended to take effect immediately.
The 100-mile zone
The Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 gives "immigration officers" like Border Patrol agents the authority to conduct detentions, searches and arrests "within a reasonable distance from any external boundary of the United States" in order to enforce federal immigration laws.
The Department of Homeland Security defines reasonable distance as "within 100 air miles" from any external border.
Border Patrol documents show the agency considers all of the Great Lakes an international waterway — though Lake Michigan does not share a shoreline with Canada.
Michigan is one of 10 states Border Patrol considers to be entirely within its jurisdiction, ACLU documents show.
The others are Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Vermont.
A U.S. Congressional Research Service report, updated March 30, details rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court, regarding Fourth Amendment protections against illegal searches or stops by border patrol agents.
"Given their physical distance from the actual border, some of these searches may require at least heightened suspicion or probable cause of unlawful activity to withstand Fourth Amendment scrutiny," the report states.
Andrade said the data should also encourage taxpayers to question how Border Patrol is using its resources in Michigan.
A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol strategy document covering 2020 — 2025, states its mission is to safeguard U.S. borders, which for the Detroit sector refers to the border with Canada.
Grogan said from 2012 to 2019 — the same timeframe the ACLU's report covers — border patrol agents with the Detroit sector arrested people from more than 132 countries.
The ACLU says data the group obtained from CBP shows just 1.3% of those apprehensions and/or arrests contained in the sector's records were of people attempting to enter the U.S. illegally from Canada.
Staff with all four entities interviewed — ACLU, CBP, MIRC and MSP — expressed a desire to improve relations. Andrade said meetings to discuss results contained in the border report, and suggestions for changes, are ongoing.
"I would encourage people to read the report carefully and consider what they are reading," Dziekan said.
