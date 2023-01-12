MANCHESTER — The American Civil Liberties Union and six human rights, social justice and legal defense organizations are urging the city to delay evicting residents of the city’s homeless encampment on Manchester Street — which is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 17 — until a safe and stable place to move them can be secured.

“Given the absence of permanent and sustainable housing resources for unhoused individuals, this planned eviction would only further ostracize, stigmatize, and endanger the safety of this marginalized community — especially in one of the coldest months of the year,” Gilles Bissonette, legal director of the ACLU of New Hampshire, stated by email. ‘‘Because there is no plan to immediately house and relocate these individuals in a sustainable and humane way, we hope that the City of Manchester will postpone this eviction until those critical needs are met.”