MANCHESTER — City leaders held a virtual town hall Wednesday on race, the Manchester Police Department and ways the Queen City can be more inclusive, but one group says the conversation left them wondering why they were watching instead of participating.
Manchester NAACP President James McKim hosted the virtual forum on Facebook Wednesday, which featured Mayor Joyce Craig, Police Chief Carlo Capano and Police Commissioner Manny Content.
Craig said the session was the first in a series of conversations officials will be having on ways Manchester can be more inclusive.
Ronelle Tshiela, one of the organizers of Black Lives Matter Manchester, said she is disappointed her group wasn’t invited to be on the panel.
“We were asked to promote the forum, but we weren’t invited to be a part of it.
“What good is a forum with three people who all kind of think the same things? We’re the ones who started these conversations here in New Hampshire. It doesn’t make sense not to have us involved.”
A spokeswoman for Craig said the mayor’s office has spoken with Black Lives Matter Manchester organizers about taking part in future conversations and forums on the topic. Wednesday’s forum was organized by the Manchester NAACP, officials said. Attempts to reach McKim for comment Wednesday night were unsuccessful.
The forum featured questions emailed in by viewers, which were read by McKim.
Content, a longtime resident, talked about being a young black child in the Queen City.
“When I came here it was in the mid-’60s...the times were very different,” said Content. “I did attend some schools where I was the first black student there. I did have some positives, but I did have a lot of negatives.”
“We’re making progress,” added Content. “We’re not there yet, we’re not perfect, and it’s going to take the whole village to get us to where we want to be.”
One viewer asked why the city felt the need to add 10 additional police officers under the Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
“The additional officers are for community policing,” said Craig. “We want to do more of that in the community.”
“We’re just looking to get more officers out in the community,” said Capano. “This gives us the ability to put officers out there.”
Last week, Capano released a letter to the Manchester community in which he said his entire department was “disgusted and disheartened” by George Floyd’s death, and assured citizens that officers would provide “fair and impartial policing the city can be proud of.”
Floyd, a black Minneapolis resident, died May 25 after a white police officer pinned him down and pressed a knee on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Footage of his death ignited hundreds of protests around the world, including Manchester and locations across New Hampshire.
Capano was asked for his thoughts on calls from activists across the country to “defund the police” in the wake of Floyd’s killing.
“The defunding part is just contradictory to everything that’s needed in police work,” said Capano. “There’s not an officer in my department that does not want more training and that’s where the defunding would come from — training. To defund is just something I would be really opposed to.”
Capano described in detail Manchester police policies and procedures for confrontations and stressful situations.
The department doesn’t teach or use any type of carotid restraints, also known as chokeholds, he said.
Manchester police are trained in de-escalation techniques, which involve recognizing problem situations and trying to use them before force is called for, Capano said.
Capano said the department requires an officer to intervene and report to a supervisor when another officer is involved in misconduct.
If Manchester police officers must use force, they are required to file a report explaining the type of force used and why.
Capano said his department has tough hiring standards. Each prospective officer is thoroughly vetted, a process that includes a lengthy background check and a polygraph examination.
Once hired, officers are trained in-house and then sent to the 16-week New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Academy for their police certification.
Beyond the state training, Manchester police receive additional instruction about constitutional and state law, use of force, cultural dynamics, critical incident training, bias-based profiling and police ethics.