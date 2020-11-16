Several dozen activists showed up outside the Hillsborough County courthouse in Manchester on Monday, determined to slow if not block efforts by state officials to clear the property of homeless people who have been camping there since the summer.
Meanwhile, no visible effort by New Hampshire State Police troopers was underway as of mid-morning. Today is the deadline the state has set for campers to leave the property.
“I let my loved one know I might be in Valley Street (jail) tonight,” said Kelly McAndrew, who said she has been homeless in the past and showed up in support of the campers.
Many of the activist held signs. At one point, they sang protest songs.
“These are people who are willing to put their bodies on the line to slow the state violence,” said Forrest Rapier, an informal spokesman for the affinity group Mutual Aid and Defense. He said the group is associated with Mutual Aid Relief Fund, a charity that distributes food and necessities to the homeless on the weekends.
“We’re out here because the world is broken, and we need to fix it,” he said.
The property is owned by the state of New Hampshire, and in late September signs went up prohibiting camping. Then 10 days ago, notices went up warning campers to clear the lawn by Monday and any property left on the lawn will be thrown out.
Manchester police have said the New Hampshire State Police are responsible for the property.
A state police spokesman referred a reporter to the office of Attorney General Gordon MacDonald, whose team was in the lead role. The office did not immediately provide information on Monday morning.
On Sunday, Rapier said volunteers moved a few of campers to other locations in the city. But most people remained. A reporter counted 33 tents on the two lawns Monday morning, down from a count of 42 last week.
It rained heavily at night. Many of the campers were trying to dry their gear on Monday morning.
Calvin Atwood, who claims the largest tent on the south lawn, said it collapsed in the rain.
He has been living on the property since March, when he said he was released from prison and has been unable to find a place to live.
“They’re violating people’s rights,” he said about the pending eviction. “This is my home. This is my living space.”
He said he will stand firm. “I’m not afraid to go to jail,” he said.
Rapier said many people in Manchester have accepted the camps, but a “very loud, privileged minority” has pushed officials to evacuate the camps.
He and McAndrew pointed to several empty buildings in the area, including the nearly empty former police station across the street, that could be used to house people. McAndrew said the Sununu Youth Services Center, which houses youth in trouble with the law, is nearly empty and could provide showers, bathrooms and protection from the weather, .
“This is an easy solvable problem,” Rapier said. “(Amazon founder) Jeff Bezos could snap his fingers,” he said, “and solve world hunger and solve the housing crisis.”