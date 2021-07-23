Activists to discuss racism, divisiveness at Stark Park blues concert Staff Report Mark Hayward Author email Jul 23, 2021 Jul 23, 2021 Updated 54 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Activists representing youth and disabled people will discuss discrimination, racism, sexism and ableism during sets of a blues concert scheduled for Saturday evening at Stark Park in Manchester.The annual blues fundraiser kicks off at 5 p.m.Members of Young Organizers United and ABLE New Hampshire will hold a “courageous conversation” about equity, race and inclusion, according to a statement issued by the two groups.“‘Divisive Concepts’ law won’t stop us from telling our truth,” reads a statement announcing the discussion session. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Sober home appeals zoning denial; Manchester grapples with definition of 'family' Five Manchester homeless dead in the last month and a half Black officers say CBP forced them to profile. A study in one state backs them up Manchester Street soup kitchen limited to shelter residents only Expanded child tax credits from American Rescue Plan stimulus package will start hitting bank accounts this week The high financial price paid by victims of sexual harassment Ford Foundation and partners announce $250 million commitment to easing the path from prison to workforce Patient who shattered glass at Elliot Hospital to receive psychiatric care Women want to work, but child care shortage keeping many at home Activists to discuss racism, divisiveness at Stark Park blues concert Request News Coverage