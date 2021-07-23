Activists representing youth and disabled people will discuss discrimination, racism, sexism and ableism during sets of a blues concert scheduled for Saturday evening at Stark Park in Manchester.

The annual blues fundraiser kicks off at 5 p.m.

Members of Young Organizers United and ABLE New Hampshire will hold a “courageous conversation” about equity, race and inclusion, according to a statement issued by the two groups.

“‘Divisive Concepts’ law won’t stop us from telling our truth,” reads a statement announcing the discussion session.

