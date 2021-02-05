After a large fire under at the homeless encampment under the Amoskeag Bridge in Manchester, the city is trying to get everyone out of the camp, and into shelters.
Fire Chief Daniel Goonan said 10 propane tanks exploded in a fire late Wednesday night, damaging tents and incinerating personal belongings. No one was killed, Goonan said. But at least one resident of the camp had a close call that night, Goonan said.
"If I don't do something, and something happens, I would have a hard time living with myself," Goonan said.
Out of concern for the 20 or so people camped under the bridge, the city is trying to get everyone into shelters. Goonan said there are enough shelter beds in the city for everyone, with the additonal cold-weather beds and surge sites set up.
Families in Transition-New Horizons said they had about 50 shelter beds available Thursday night, enough to accommodate everyone in the Amoskeag Bridge camp.
Goonan said outreach workers spoke with everyone in the encampment Thursday night and Friday morning, and most people said they were willing to go into the shelters.
Outreach workers and the city highway department are storing tents and personal belongings for the people who have been staying under the bridge, Goonan said. He said no tents or property would be destroyed.
There have been several fires at encampments this winter, Goonan said, including the fire on South Willow Street that killed Gary Silver, 64, during a snowstorm in early December.
All the fires in camps have been related to people trying to stay warm, Goonan said.