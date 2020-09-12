In June, when Pride events are typically held, too many COVID-19 cases prevented Manchester from holding a festival.
It didn’t feel safe to celebrate together, said Queen City Pride Festival co-founder Kyle Davis. The city’s second annual festival was postponed until the number of cases was down in the city, but Davis said it was important not to cancel the event.
“We need to have this every year,” Davis said, to bring awareness to the ongoing discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, and have a place to celebrate those identities. “Too many Prides were canceled though the summer,” he said.
The second-ever Queen City Pride Festival was held at Arms Park on Saturday afternoon.
“It was time. Everybody needed to get out and do something,” Davis said.
Tia Parker, another Queen City Pride organizer, said it took a lot of planning to figure out how to make Pride safer during COVID-19. Organizers moved the festival to Arms Park and had vendors set up on just one side of the park, to keep traffic flowing one way.
The festival also had virtual aspects, Parker said, like movie screenings and beauty pageants, so that people with health concerns could participate too.
Parker said she was pleased to see people together — even if they were masked and largely forgoing hugs.
“It feels really great after a long, tough summer of us being isolated and figuring out how this could possibly work,” Parker said. “Today’s been nothing but positivity.”
Parker was one of the organizers of the city’s first Juneteenth event, held on June 19. At that celebration, Queen City Pride organizers connected with local Black Lives Matter organizers.
The local Black Lives Matter groups helped organize the Saturday festival and held a small rally on Elm Street before marching to Arms Park.
“We were really honored to be part of the planning,” said Erika Perez, an organizer with Black Lives Matter Manchester.
Tyrell Whitted, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter Manchester, said it was powerful to see people celebrating Pride this year.
“Considering we’re in a pandemic, and this almost didn’t happen, this is just beautiful,” he said.
Richella Simard, an art teacher in Manchester who helped organize the festival with Queen City Pride, said she thought it was important to have a Pride festival for people like the students she meets in her classes, teenagers struggling with their identities who need a place to be themselves.
“They’ve been waiting for it,” she said. “If we went into our winter months (without the event) — it could weigh a lot mentally on a lot of people.”