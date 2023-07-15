Ava Lind & Sparkle

Ava Lind, a member of the Raymond Coalition for Youth, says she spends more time with her animals, including her miniature horse Sparkle, than she does on social media. “I try to keep myself busy off my phone,” she said.

 PROVIDED BY AVA LIND

Should social media companies be held accountable for their negative impact on our kids’ mental health?

That question lies at the heart of an investigation by New Hampshire’s top law enforcement agency, which is asking the public to weigh in on the issue.