The post of a street sign is decorated outside of the Families in Transition adult shelter where the homeless encampment is expanding on Manchester Street in Manchester on Dec. 14, 2022

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

A key Manchester alderman said he thinks Families in Transition should do more to help the people living in tents next to the New Horizons homeless shelter.

Alderman Pat Long, whose Ward 3 includes the downtown, said he voiced his feelings to Families in Transition officials at a recent meeting, which included Mayor Joyce Craig and several other city officials.

Tents surround the courtyard at the Families in Transition adult shelter on Manchester Street in Manchester.
Eva Galuska of Dunbarton gives away blankets to people in need at the Families in Transition adult shelter on Manchester Street in Manchester on Dec. 14, 2022