Alderman at-large Joseph Kelly Levasseur and Ward 8 alderman Michael Porter have rejected prominent calls for their resignations, saying their social media posts about a June 2 protest were misconstrued.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and seven aldermen called on Levasseur and Porter to resign Friday afternoon, after activists posted screen shots of statements Levasseur and Porter made on Facebook.
“The statements and actions of Alderman-at-Large Joseph Kelly Levasseur and Alderman Michael Porter are an embarrassment to the people of Manchester and an insult to everyone who is working to bring positive change to our city, state, and nation,” the mayor’s statement read, calling the posts intimidation and bullying.
The two Democrats running for governor, executive councilor Andru Volinsky and state Senate majority leader Dan Feltes, also called for Levasseur and Porter to resign. Gov. Chris Sununu did not respond to a request for comment.
“I will not resign! I stood up for our city and always will,” Levasseur wrote on his Facebook page Friday evening. He said he thought people had a right to protest, but not to destroy property.
Black Lives Matter Manchester, the group that organized two peaceful protests in Manchester on May 30 and June 2, posted screenshots of statements the two aldermen made this week.
On May 30, Levasseur wrote he thought violent protests against Manchester police had been planned. “Go ahead make their day,” he posted in response to a call for rioting on South Willow Street.
“This isn’t the Minneapolis cops that allowed their precinct to be burned down.”
Police later charged Daniel Zeron, a 19-year-old from Ashland, with writing the post.
Zeron is unaffiliated with Black Lives Matter Manchester, which has denounced violence and looting.
In response to Levasseur’s post, one commenter — Peter Hutchins, a Manchester lawyer — wrote he wanted protesters cleared out of the city, “however necessary.”
“(B)ig old plow truck,” wrote Ward 8’s Porter.
“In retrospect my post ‘big old plow truck’ was poorly worded and I understand how it can be misconstrued,” Porter wrote in an email Friday evening.
But Porter said he would not resign.
“I have all intentions to continue to serve the community and use this as an opportunity to grow,” he said.
Levasseur said he had been unaware a Black Lives Matter group was active in Manchester and a vigil was planned for Tuesday night when he wrote the post.
“I’m sorry that they feel that way, because that is not how it was intended,” he said Friday.
Levasseur said he was sympathetic to the protesters’ cause.
“I’m 100% on the side of (George) Floyd. What those cops did was beyond the pale,” Levasseur said, referring to the unarmed black man who died under the knee of a Minnesota police officer. “I sympathize big-time with that situation. What I don’t sympathize with is attacks on business and property.”
Through his two decades in city politics, Levasseur has been called on to resign at least three times.
During his first re-election campaign in 2001, he posted a picture of the then-mayor on his website with the caption, “Wanted dead or alive.”
He was called on to resign again two years later after calling one Democratic official a “political masturbator” and another a “fat pig” and a “bitch” on his cable access show.
City police officers demanded his resignation in 2013 after he called officers “idiots” and “buffoons.”
Despite these flaps, Levasseur was the top vote-getter in the 2019 race for at-large alderman, receiving 9,252 votes.jgrove@unionleader.com