A request from Waypoint for nearly $730,000 in Community Improvement Program (CIP) funding to establish a shelter for homeless youth and young adults is on hold after aldermen tabled the request.
The vote to table followed questions regarding whether the facility would serve Manchester youth, or be used to “recruit” homeless individuals from across the state to come to the Queen City for services.
Waypoint has submitted a request for CIP funds to develop 8 to 10 crisis response beds to pilot an emergency shelter for those ages 18-25 at 298 Hanover St., with hopes to expand to 18-20 beds and three permanent housing units.
Waypoint also hopes to relocate its Youth Resource Center Drop-In to the same location to provide 24-hour services for youth and young adults, according to a memo to aldermen from Erin Kelly, director of homeless youth and young adult services for Waypoint.
According to Kelly, Waypoint has submitted a signed purchase and sales agreement for $325,000 for 298 Hanover St., and worked with SMP Architecture to develop a preliminary renovation budget of $1.27 million.
According to Waypoint, over 700 youth and young adults ages 13-25 experience homelessness each year in Manchester, with over 90% of those accessing services at Waypoint identifying the Queen City as their home community.
In 2020, 30% of these young adults had spent the previous night sleeping in an adult emergency shelter, outside, in a vehicle, or “in a place not meant for human habitation,” according to Waypoint.
Several aldermen questioned who would benefit from shelter services if the funding were provided.
“When it came before the committee, my concern and I think all of our concern is we focus on residents of the city of Manchester, especially if we’re going to be funding these projects,” said Ward 10’s Bill Barry.
He added he raised the issue at the committee level and never received an answer.
“A point of interest to me would be a Manchester commitment to Manchester residents that are in the encampment,” said Pat Long of Ward 3. “We don’t have those commitments yet.”
Kelly said 30% of the young people Waypoint provided services to in 2020 were “literally homeless.”
“So they were sleeping outside or in their vehicles, or in a place not meant for human inhabitation and we are really trying to work to get those young homeless off the street,” said Kelly. “If we don’t start to invest in this population now, we’re looking at continuing to create another generation.”
Barry asked Kelly directly if Waypoint would focus on Manchester youth 18-25 years old, or actively recruit individuals from across New Hampshire.
“If you’re going to go outside the city of Manchester, it’s a tough sell,” said Barry. “If we’re gonna fund projects like this, we want to take care of our own.”
Kelly said the majority of people Waypoint provides services to — upwards of 90% — call Manchester home.
“We will primarily serve Manchester residents,” said Kelly. “We will not turn away a young resident that comes to our door from another community, however we are not recruiting young people to come to Manchester from another community.”
Aldermen voted 9-3 to table the request until more information can be provided. Kevin Cavanaugh, Will Stewart and Anthony Sapienza were opposed.
Keith Hirschmann did not vote.