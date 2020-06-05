Two Manchester aldermen's Facebook posts critical of local protests have sparked calls for their resignation.
Black Lives Matter Manchester, the group that organized two peaceful protests in Manchester on Saturday and Tuesday, posted screenshots of the posts to their Facebook page.
At-large alderman Joseph Kelly Levasseur wrote that he thought violent protests against Manchester police had been planned. "Go ahead make their day," he posted. "This isn't the Minneapolis cops that allowed their precinct to be burned down."
Police later charged a Daniel Zeron, a 19-year-old from Ashland who is unaffiliated with Black Lives Matter, with making social media posts encouraging rioting in Manchester. Black Lives Matter Manchester has denounced violence and looting.
Levasseur said Friday he was referring not to Black Lives Matter's Tuesday vigil, but only to the social media posts calling for rioting on South Willow Street,.
Levasseur said he had been unaware a Black Lives Matter group was active in Manchester and a vigil was planned for Tuesday night when he wrote the post.
"I'm sorry that they feel that way, because that is not how it was intended," he said Friday.
Levasseur said he was sympathetic to the protesters' cause.
"I'm 100% on the side of (George) Floyd. What those cops did was beyond the pale," Levasseur said, referring to the unarmed black man who died under the knee of a Minnesota police officer.
Levasseur noted his work as an attorney who takes wrongful death cases, and his history of advocating for reform in the Manchester Police Department. "I sympathize big-time with that situation. What I don't sympathize with is attacks on business and property."
In response to Levasseur's post, a commenter wrote he wanted protesters cleared out of the city, "however necessary."
"big old plow truck," suggested Ward 8 Alderman Michael Porter.
Porter did not immediately respond to a phone call Friday afternoon.
"This is how our local representatives behave, WE MUST VOTE OUT IGNORANCE," Black Lives Matter Manchester posted with the screenshots.
Porter's and Levasseur's terms run through 2021.
Mayor Joyce Craig and six other city aldermen called for Levasseur and Porter to apologize and resign, saying in a joint statement Friday afternoon that the posts were unacceptable.
"The statements and actions of Alderman-at-Large Joseph Kelly Levasseur and Alderman Michael Porter are an embarrassment to the people of Manchester and an insult to everyone who is working to bring positive change to our city, state, and nation," the statement read, calling the posts intimidation and bullying. "At a time when togetherness and understanding are more important than ever, it is sad to see elected officials promote violence and encourage division."
The two Democrats running for governor, executive councilor Andru Volinsky and state Senate majority leader Dan Feltes also called for Levasseur and Porter to resign.