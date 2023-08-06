Data from American Medical Response (AMR) show the number of suspected overdoses in the state’s two largest cities in July are at the highest they’ve been since 2018.
AMR medics responded to 99 suspected opioid overdoses in July, the highest one-month amount since August 2018, according to Chris Stawasz, regional director for AMR.
“July has historically been one of the higher suspected opioid overdose months and this July has followed that pattern,” Stawasz said in a statement.
Of those 99 overdoses, 72 were in Manchester and 27 in Nashua. Both represent the highest monthly totals reported in either city this year.
Year to date through the end of July, AMR medics have responded to a total of 415 suspected opioid overdoses in Nashua and Manchester.
Of those calls, 68 involved suspected opioid overdose deaths -- 40 in Manchester, 28 in Nashua.
In Nashua, suspected opioid overdoses are trending 10% lower than last year on an annual basis, while suspected fatal overdoses are trending 10% higher.
“Over 20% of the suspected opioid overdoses AMR medics have responded to in Nashua have been fatal which is a significantly concerning statistic,” Stawasz said in a statement.
In Manchester, the number of suspected overdoses is trending 2% higher than 2022 on an annual basis, with the number of suspected fatal overdoses in the Queen City trending 13% lower than last year.
Stawasz said the high death rate per capita is attributed to synthetic fentanyl, which is now found in all types of illicit substances.
“People who are using illicit substances can have no idea that what they are using contains synthetic fentanyl — or how potent the synthetic fentanyl in the product is,” said Stawasz. “Synthetic fentanyl can be lethal the first time you use it, knowingly or unknowingly.”
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.
There are two types, according to the Centers for Disease Control: Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed to treat severe pain, while illicitly manufactured fentanyl is suspected in most overdose cases, the CDC says.
“There is no safe illicit drug,” Stawasz said. “Again, people who use illicit drugs of any type should bear in mind that it is highly likely there is synthetic fentanyl in the substance that they are using.”
According to AMR, of the 415 suspected opioid overdoses reported so far this year in Manchester, 37% occurred in a home or residence, 25% happened in a public building or area and 23% were in vehicles or in a roadway.
Four percent occurred in a jail or prison. Just 2% took place in a hotel or motel.
In 29% of the overdoses, a bystander or member of the public administered Narcan before EMS personnel arrived.
Year to date, 44% of individuals involved in suspected opioid overdoses in the Queen City gave no fixed address or said they were homeless; 40% gave Manchester as their home address, 1% said Nashua.
According to AMR, of the 127 suspected opioid overdoses reported so far this year in Nashua, 54% occurred in a home or residence, 13% happened in a public building or area and 19% were in vehicles or in a roadway.
Six percent took place in a hotel or motel.
In 24% of the overdoses, a bystander or member of the public administered Narcan before EMS personnel arrived.
Year to date, 20% of individuals involved in suspected opioid overdoses in the Gate City gave no fixed address or said they were homeless; 63% gave Nashua as their home address, 1% said Manchester.
Users should not use alone, should have Narcan readily available, and in New Hampshire they can seek addiction treatment to prevent death by accessing the N.H. Doorway program by calling 2-1-1.