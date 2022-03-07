The operator of a sober home on Grand Avenue in Manchester is fighting to be able to stay open by saying the group of six recovering women should be considered a family.
This is the second sober home operator to make the argument within the past year. A lawsuit against the city is pending on the issue by a different company.
Adira Sober Living, LCC is asking the zoning board to allow its sober home at 155 Grand Ave. to stay open. City building officials say a variance will be needed to convert the building from a single-family home to congregant housing in a restrictive R-1B zoning district.
The company hopes for one of the following: Continue operating as a single-family home, be granted a reasonable accommodation to be treated like a family under the Fair Housing Act or a variance to operate as a congregate living facility, according to the application.
The zoning board is set to hear the plan at 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.
“The unrelated disabled occupants live in a structured relationship constituting an organized house keeping unit,” the application reads. “A ‘family’ may use the property as currently occupied without any special permission or approval.”
Attorney Andrew Tine did not return a phone call seeking comment Monday afternoon.
Tine also represents Into Action Sober Living, which operates a sober home for 11 women in recovery at 296 Orange St., which is in a restrictive R-2 zone. The city has issued prior citations for the use.
In a letter to the zoning board, Tine called the process on Orange Street as “onerous” only to be denied.
“The ZBA has taken the position that congregate housing may be available in other zones/neighborhoods, that no accommodation is necessary if the type of housing is not expressly permitted by zoning,” he wrote in a Aug. 27, 2021, letter to the Planning and Community Development Office.
Adira Sober Living submitted a complaint to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and Department of Justice.
On Aug. 5, Tine claimed the city’s definition of family, which at the time was “a group of individuals, whether or not related, living together in a dwelling unit in a structured relationship constituting an organized housekeeping unit.”
In September, the city revised its definition to be more specific, including that the number of adults can’t exceed four adults.
Into Action’s lawsuit against the city is slated for trial in December. The lawsuit was filed Sept. 2 after the zoning board on June 23 denied a variance seeking to allow the sober home in the restrictive R-2 zone.
Into Action Sober Living also operates a men-only sober-living home with 15 residents and three unpaid house managers on Dubuque Street.
The property has been converted into a congregate housing facility.
The use of the home at 155 Grand Ave. is similar to surrounding properties, according to the application.
“Individuals in recovery need access to safe, affordable housing that promotes recovery,” the application reads.
“Denying such access to housing would promote discriminatory exclusion from desirable neighborhoods for individuals in recovery,” it continued.