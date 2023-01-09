Representatives from 211
Manchester Deputy Fire Marshal John Reese, accompanied by Manchester police officer Chris Cunningham, not shown, went tent to tent leaving flyers. Notices to vacate were handed out to homeless people in their encampment on Pine and Manchester streets in Manchester on Monday morning. Officials will start issuing citations to those who haven’t left by Jan. 17 at 12:01 a.m.

The city on Monday began posting and distributing notices giving residents of a downtown homeless encampment a week to vacate the area, followed hours later by a meeting at which dozens of participants asked where the displaced will go next.

The meeting, at the Rex Theatre downtown, included Adrienne Beloin, Manchester’s director of homelessness initiatives; Andrew Warner, the city’s new director of overdose prevention; downtown business and property owners and a handful of homeless individuals.

Manchester police Chief Allen Aldenberg was in attendance, along with other members of the Manchester police and fire departments.