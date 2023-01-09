Manchester Deputy Fire Marshal John Reese, accompanied by Manchester police officer Chris Cunningham, not shown, went tent to tent leaving flyers. Notices to vacate were handed out to homeless people in their encampment on Pine and Manchester streets in Manchester on Monday morning. Officials will start issuing citations to those who haven’t left by Jan. 17 at 12:01 a.m.
During a community meeting held at the Rex Theatre on Monday, Adrienne Beloin, the new director of homelessness initiatives and Andrew Warner, new director of overdose prevention, were on hand to talk to concerned citizens and business owners what to do about the homeless situation in Manchester.
During a community meeting held at the Rex Theatre on Monday afternoon, downtown Manchester business owners, community leaders, other concerned members of the public and some unhoused people were on hand to talk with Adrienne Beloin, the new director of homelessness initiatives and Andrew Warner, new director of overdose prevention about what to do about the homeless situation in Manchester.
During a community meeting held at the Rex Theater on Monday afternoon, downtown Manchester business owners, community leaders, other concerned members of the public and some unhoused people were on hand to talk about what to do about the homeless situation in Manchester. Ward 8 Alderman Ed Sapiens spoke at the meeting.
During a community meeting held at the Rex Theater on Monday afternoon, downtown Manchester business owners, community leaders, other concerned members of the public and some unhoused people were on hand to talk about what to do about the homeless situation in Manchester. Jake King of Thrive Outdoors spoke.
During a community meeting held at the Rex Theater on Monday afternoon, downtown Manchester business owners, community leaders, other concerned members of the public and some unhoused people were on hand to talk about what to do about the homeless situation in Manchester. Pastor Mark Choate of the NEP House of Praise of Pelham, spoke.
During a community meeting held at the Rex Theater on Monday afternoon, downtown Manchester business owners, community leaders, other concerned members of the public and some unhoused people were on hand to talk about what to do about the homeless situation in Manchester. Robert Kean, originally of Rochester, now of Manchester, is currently homeless in Manchester and cannot see his family.
Manchester Firefighter Dan Roberts was affixing the notices to the parking signs up and down Manchester and Pine streets. Center, back, Manchester Police Officer Chris Cunningham and Deputy Manchester Fire Marshall John Reese, were going tent to tent to speak with people individually.
Deputy Manchester Fire Marshall John Reese, right, was going tent to tent leaving flyers, accompanied by Manchester police Officer Chris Cunningham.
Notices to vacate were posted on temporary no parking signs set up earlier and handed out to homeless people in their encampment on Pine and Manchester streets in Manchester on Monday morning.
Manchester Firefighter Dan Roberts was affixing the notices to vacate to parking signs up and down Manchester and Pine streets.
The city on Monday began posting and distributing notices giving residents of a downtown homeless encampment a week to vacate the area, followed hours later by a meeting at which dozens of participants asked where the displaced will go next.
The meeting, at the Rex Theatre downtown, included Adrienne Beloin, Manchester’s director of homelessness initiatives; Andrew Warner, the city’s new director of overdose prevention; downtown business and property owners and a handful of homeless individuals.
Mike Thomas, who identified himself as a former addict in recovery who has experienced homelessness, said he feels for the businesses.
“I also feel for the homeless people, who are viewed as second-class citizens,” Thomas said. “They complain about cleaning excrement off the street. Put a Port-a-Potty out. If we don’t give people chances, they’re not going to change.”
Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg confirmed that a male in the homeless encampment on Manchester and Pine streets accidentally set his shirt on fire as eviction notices were being distributed Monday morning. The man refused medical treatment.
Aldenberg said the incident highlights the issue of public safety at the encampment, saying if the man’s shirt had caught fire while he was inside a tent, the flames could have spread to surrounding tents.
“We want to be sure that if we’re vacating a camp or moving people, that it’s a logical and legal and ethical way of doing so,” Aldenberg said.
“The public safety and health concerns, that’s reason enough for me to get behind and say, ‘OK, they gotta go.’ But the question becomes, where are they going to go? That’s for the folks in the outreach community to figure out …. That’s the complicated part.”
A homeless person at Monday’s meeting who identified himself as Robert said he is an active drug user, homeless by choice, and has been for about six years. He said the biggest concern among homeless in the city is where they will go next.
“That has been the No. 1 concern for the homeless since we were living on the courthouse lawn,” Robert said. “Not everyone wants to be in the shelter. It’s almost like being watched. I think that’s half the reason why they stay outside. That’s our freedom.”
Attorney Jim Normand of the Manchester law firm Normand Higham said some Saturdays there’s a pup tent in his parking lot. Other times there’s someone in a sleeping bag and grocery cart under his gazebo.
He wondered what happens next, now that eviction notices have been served.
“Where are they going?” Normand asked. “Where are we inviting them to go when they leave? Does the city have a plan?”
Officials said anyone who fails to vacate the encampment by 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, will receive a citation.
City officials said Manchester’s Emergency Operations Center is working to identify suitable space for a 24/7 emergency shelter. An update on an additional sheltering location is expected soon.
The city began using the Cashin Senior Activity Center as an overnight winter homeless shelter with cots this weekend, prompting dozens of calls and emails over the weekend from seniors upset with the plan.
The city provides storage of belongings and transportation to and from the shelter.
The shelter’s hours of operations for the temporary warming station won’t interfere with regular business or senior activities at the Cashin Center, city officials said, promising Aramark will perform deep cleaning and sanitization every morning, including electrostatic sprayers and disinfecting of surfaces.
City officials said Monday that over the first three nights of operation, the Cashin Center provided shelter for 12 individuals on Friday night, another eight on Saturday night, and seven on Sunday night.