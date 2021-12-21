Authorities identify victim of Sunday fire in Manchester By Mark Hayward New Hampshire Union Leader Mark Hayward Author email Dec 21, 2021 Dec 21, 2021 Updated 58 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email The camper in which a woman was killed in a Sunday night fire is towed away from High Street in Manchester Monday morning. DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Authorities have identified the victim of Sunday night's fire in a camper parked on a Manchester street as Chandel Vanenburg, 34.Vanenburg, who was believed to be homeless, died from smoke inhalation, according to a statement issued by New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean Toomey.Toomey said the manner of the the death -- for example: accident, homicide -- is pending further investigation.On Tuesday, Manchester police spokesman Heather Hamel said police have no evidence that a crime as committed.The state Fire Marshal's Office, which is called in when a person dies in a fire, is investigating the fire, as are Manchester police and fire departments.A fire was reported late Sunday night in an RV parked on High Street, which is adjacent to Pulaski Park.One neighbor told the New Hampshire Union Leader that the camper-RV had been parking on streets near the park for much of the summer and several had been living in it.The Manchester Fire Department reported that there were several propane tanks inside the RV, which likely fed the flames.Vanenburg's death is the 13th fire death in New Hampshire this year, a significant jump from eight in 2020. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester Homeless Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Nine former homeless people earn recognition as Granite Leaders State Office of the Child Advocate notes COVID-19 impact on children Proposed Laconia cold-weather shelter gets zoning board approval, heads to planning board Request News Coverage