Burned camper

The camper in which a woman was killed in a Sunday night fire is towed away from High Street in Manchester Monday morning.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Authorities have identified the victim of Sunday night's fire in a camper parked on a Manchester street as Chandel Vanenburg, 34.

Vanenburg, who was believed to be homeless, died from smoke inhalation, according to a statement issued by New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean Toomey.

Toomey said the manner of the the death -- for example: accident, homicide -- is pending further investigation.

On Tuesday, Manchester police spokesman Heather Hamel said police have no evidence that a crime as committed.

The state Fire Marshal's Office, which is called in when a person dies in a fire, is investigating the fire, as are Manchester police and fire departments.

A fire was reported late Sunday night in an RV parked on High Street, which is adjacent to Pulaski Park.

One neighbor told the New Hampshire Union Leader that the camper-RV had been parking on streets near the park for much of the summer and several had been living in it.

The Manchester Fire Department reported that there were several propane tanks inside the RV, which likely fed the flames.

Vanenburg's death is the 13th fire death in New Hampshire this year, a significant jump from eight in 2020.