Balancing free speech and freedom from hate

Banner hung from Portsmouth overpass

The banner hanging from a highway overpass in Portsmouth prompted 911 calls from passing motorists — and ripples of fear among many on the Seacoast last summer.

“Keep New England White,” it read.

Hate crimes in NH in 2021

The FBI reported 34 hate crimes in New Hampshire in 2021.
James McKim, left, president of the Manchester branch of the NAACP, was among the community leaders at a hate crimes forum held at the Michael Briggs Community Center in Manchester on Feb. 9.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Aframe speaks during the Hate Crimes Forum in Manchester.
Assistant Attorney General Sean Locke heads the AG’s Civil Rights Unit.
FBI Agent Tim DeMann speaks as Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg looks on during a law enforcement panel at the Hate Crimes Forum held Thursday at the  Michael Briggs Community Center in Manchester.

