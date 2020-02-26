KEENE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Hampshire is shutting down its office on Marlboro Street, though CEO Stacy Kramer said the work the organization does will continue.
“Our programming is not going to stop,” Kramer said. “But we’ve had to make some difficult decisions to cut overhead.”
The office closure comes in the wake of Monadnock United Way’s announcement of cutbacks earlier this month. Monadnock United Way has seen a drop in donations and is ending support for many Keene-area nonprofits, including the Big Brother Big Sisters program.
“Obviously, I don’t want to close the office,” Kramer said. “The last thing we want people thinking is we don’t want volunteers.”
Lack of office space won’t keep the organization from continuing to help children in need, Kramer said. The organization, which has about 100 children signed up, will continue to match them with adult mentors, she said.
The next-closest Big Brothers and Big Sisters office is in Nashua, Kramer said, but the organization does not need office space to operate. The group works in many schools throughout the region and can use school conference rooms for meetings and interviews, she said.
Since news of the organization’s office closure became public, Kramer said she has been approached with different options for sharing office space in the city. That may not be in the cards immediately, but she hopes to reopen a Big Brothers Big Sisters office when possible.
The organization does need funding, she said. It costs Big Brothers Big Sisters as much as $1,800 to match a child with a mentor and to support that match for a year, she said.
“Even though we’re a volunteer org, we need a professionally trained staff to match the right mentor with the right child,” she said.
The Big Brothers Big Sisters organization in Keene has seen some successful matches, with some lasting eight to 10 years, she said. The average match lasts about 2½ years.
The organization hopes to make up for the lost Monadnock United Way funding with new match programs, she said, including a program where children can be with their matched mentor at work.
“The priority is serving the kids,” she said.