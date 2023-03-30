BEDFORD — Erecting zoning barriers and harboring a not-in-my-backyard mentality to block more affordable housing are causing “human suffering” and represent a “moral wrong,” according to the head of the Center for Ethics in Society at Saint Anselm.
“Restrictive zoning and NIMBYism are unjust. They protect good things for ourselves, but in doing so wrongfully deprive others of things that are more important,” Max Latona, the center’s executive director, said during an annual breakfast hosted by NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire on Thursday.
Latona said that while “the rural character of my town, the quiet of my street, my low school taxes and my local control are important, they are not as important as the desperate need for many people to have a safe and affordable home.”
“They are then an unjust cause of human suffering,” he said.
The state for years has been experiencing a housing shortage, with too many people chasing too few homes for sale. The supply of available housing worsened during the pandemic before a spike in interest rates this year priced even more people out of the market.
“It’s exciting to see a lot of new development and new apartments coming into our region, but I question who they’re affordable to,” NeighborWorks Executive Director Robert Tourigny told the breakfast gathering.
“Where are people going to come from that can afford $1,999 a month for a studio or $3,000 a month for a two-bedroom?” Tourigny said.
Many communities have volunteers who serve on local land-use boards and have difficult jobs, according to Margaret Byrnes, executive director of the New Hampshire Municipal Association, which represents the state’s 234 cities and towns.
“I think our local officials do an excellent job of balancing both leading and listening to their constituents and their vision for the future of their communities,” said Byrnes, whose group backs several state housing initiatives.
Voters at Town Meeting can vote for or against planning and zoning board members, as well as weigh in on proposed zoning changes.
“Housing is a crisis across the country, and it’s not unique to New Hampshire or to New England,” Byrnes said in an interview. “There are a variety of factors that affect the availability but also the development in the first place of housing that is considered affordable.”
Every community has different zoning regulations, according to Elizabeth Fischer, who chairs the New Hampshire Housing Appeals Board. The board issues decisions on whether local boards properly ruled on housing matters.
“It depends on what the regulations are within the community as to what’s allowed or not,” Fischer said. “Each community makes a determination of what their vision is for their particular community, and they work through the applications.”
Latona said people need to change their attitudes and loosen zoning regulations to allow more affordable housing projects.
“I would submit to you today that the affordable housing problem is indeed deserving of widespread moral outrage and that the reason that it deserves widespread moral outrage is that the affordable housing problem is not just a lamentable unfortunate state of affairs, but is rather a moral wrong, an injustice that is causing a vast amount of unnecessary suffering,” he said.
Latona said many in the public have become indifferent to housing problems.
“We are not outraged by the housing crisis because the causes and consequences have become so commonplace that we think it’s inevitable and unavoidable,” he said.
“While it may be fine if you do not want to build homes to alleviate the housing shortage, you have no right to use the local ordinances and planning boards and zoning board hearings to restrict others from doing so and thereby to restrict others from helping those in need,” Latona said.
The recipe for building affordable homes includes an affordable piece of property, sufficient density, area infrastructure and the ability to fund buyers, but “that is not enough,” Tourigny said.
“It’s not just a simple math exercise. It’s not just the legal aspect of getting through the approval process. It takes so much more.”