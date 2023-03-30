Greenland development

Landscaper Mike Ragonese uses a loader to move dirt at a townhouse development on Portsmouth Avenue in Greenland last December.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

BEDFORD — Erecting zoning barriers and harboring a not-in-my-backyard mentality to block more affordable housing are causing “human suffering” and represent a “moral wrong,” according to the head of the Center for Ethics in Society at Saint Anselm.

“Restrictive zoning and NIMBYism are unjust. They protect good things for ourselves, but in doing so wrongfully deprive others of things that are more important,” Max Latona, the center’s executive director, said during an annual breakfast hosted by NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire on Thursday.