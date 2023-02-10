The Museum of African American History in Boston was filled with cheers and hope on Tuesday as Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced the members of the newly formed Reparations Task Force, tasked with exploring how the city can provide reparations to Black Bostonians for its role in chattel slavery.

“For 400 years, the brutal practice of enslavement and recent policies like redlining, the busing crisis, and exclusion from city contracting have denied Black Americans pathways to build generational wealth, secure stable housing and live freely,” Wu said. “Our administration remains committed to tackling long-standing racial inequities and this task force is the next step in our commitment as a city to advance racial justice and build a Boston for everyone.”