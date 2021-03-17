The Brentwood Newsletter has incited an intense public debate after publishing an “editorial” about racism that some residents say doesn’t belong in a publication funded by local tax dollars.
The piece, whose author was identified as resident Richard Gagnon and which was labeled as an editorial, appeared in the March edition of the newsletter under the headline, “Racism: From a White Man’s Perspective.” It criticized Black Lives Matter protests, questioned whether systemic racism exists and described racism as “a lobbying tool.”
The monthly newsletter, which has been published for 44 years, contains community news from Brentwood. The piece has raised concerns that readers will interpret it as a reflection of the town’s views.
Editorials, which in many publications are unsigned, generally reflect a publication’s official position. Opinion pieces, usually called op-eds, contain one person’s views.
At a board of selectmen meeting Tuesday night, the newsletter’s editor did not say whether the piece reflected the publication’s position.
The newsletter, which is distributed to residents and is published on the town’s website, is considered an independent publication. It is produced by an editor and volunteers who are not town employees or elected officials.
However, the town budgets $10,200 a year to help cover the cost of printing, postage and distribution.
While the newsletter does print letters from community members, Gagnon’s piece was labeled as an editorial.
At Tuesday’s meeting, residents spoke forcefully for and against the submission.
Resident Suzanne Austin told selectmen that she read it with dismay.
“This article is racist and what I object to is the fact that racism is not an opinion. It is something that causes direct and immediate harm to members of our community,” she said.
Austin raised concerns about a publication using tax dollars to print the piece.
“It’s not a question of censorship or free speech. Anybody can express their racist views, but when they’re going to do that on a vehicle — this Brentwood Newsletter — that is printed on the town website and carries the town seal on its masthead, it implies agreement from the town,” she said.
“As a tax-paying resident of this town, I absolutely do not agree with his statements put forth in this article, and I do not feel that it represents me and it should not be used in this way,” she said.
Selectman Robert Mantegari said neither the town seal nor town name is trademarked, “so we don’t have control over that.” Although the piece was labeled as an editorial, he described it as an op-ed opinion piece.
Selectman Ken Christiansen, the board’s chairman, said selectmen haven’t taken a position on the newsletter in at least 20 years.
“This may be the time that some kind of action should be considered, or maybe not considered,” he said.
Selectman Andrew Artimovich said he received about six emails from residents requesting that the town pull funding for the newsletter but more emails asking that the publication continue to receive financial support from the town.
Christiansen said he received five emails to cut funding and eight to continue.
Robin Wrighton, the newsletter’s editor, defended the publication and stressed the important role that it plays in giving Brentwood residents an opportunity to express opinions.
She described it as a “monthly snapshot of Brentwood activities” that documents current daily life and is important to the town’s history.
Wrighton said everything that’s published comes directly from members of the community and that she doesn’t always agree with the pieces that run.
“The BNL continues to evolve on a monthly basis. This is not the Robin Newsletter.This truly is a voice of the people of Brentwood. It’s written by and for all of us. There is no rule in life that you must agree with everything or that what you read must conform to your ideals,” she told the audience.
Wrighton could not be reached for follow-up comment on Wednesday.
Resident Steve Dawson said he found the piece “quite concerning” and has written a letter to the editor.
He said that while technically the newsletter is a separate nonprofit, anyone unfamiliar with its background would interpret it as an “official communication vehicle of the town.”
“There’s no disclaimer that it isn’t,” he said.
Dawson noted that the newsletter doesn’t list its editor or who controls the publication.
Since the town provides the primary funding, Dawson said he felt selectmen should review how it’s governed because it is perceived as a town publication, but he made clear that he was not calling for it to be defunded.
“I’d hate to see it lost,” he said.
Longtime resident Lois DeYoung, who said she was a founding member of the newsletter, argued that the issue was free speech and that funding should continue.
“We don’t tell the Red Cross how to do their business. We shouldn’t tell the newsletter,” she said.
Rebecca Dunham said that people who are calling for the funding to be pulled have been trying to defund the newsletter for a long time.
“The history is mixed. It has never been just a smooth public relations kind of newsletter,” Dunham said.
”We deal with real issues in this town and people have discussed them,” she said. “They have had one opinion and another opinion and you have to have that to have a free society. That is a healthy exchange, so I think we have to do our jobs as citizens and your job as a board of selectmen to really think this through.
”Let them have their independence, but realize this is a public forum for discussion and it is political.”
Selectmen are expected to take up the issue again at a future meeting with more room to accommodate a larger crowd.