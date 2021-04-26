Manchester Community College students and staff came together to build 30 beds for local children.
The “Building Beds, Building Community” event was held Saturday at the college in partnership with the Hillsborough County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
The national nonprofit describes itself as a group of volunteers dedicated to building, assembling and delivering bunk beds to children and families in need. The goal is to make sure kids are not sleeping on the floor and “have a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads,” the organization’s website says.