Eviction Day 2 came and went for campers at the Hillsborough County courthouse Tuesday, but state officials say they will follow through and clear the grounds.
Meanwhile, area residents brought by donations -- sleeping bags, sanitary items, blankets, clothes, food, water -- for the dozens of homeless people who have refused demands they leave the property by Monday.
“I have a soft spot in my heart for the homeless,” said Keturah Kreps, a nurse at Catholic Medical Center who donated cases of sanitary wipes. She dropped her donations off at a receiving spot where clothes, bottled water, soap, snacks, Dominos pizza and spaghetti and meatballs were available for the taking.
Since the summer, homeless people have been camping on the state-owned property, which is located in the center of downtown. Earlier this month, state officials posted a 10-day warning that campers must vacate the property by Monday.
But protesters and news media appeared on the property Monday, and organizers say they have booked shifts throughout the day and night to witness and protest any eviction.
In a lengthy statement issued Tuesday evening, state officials said that all of the courthouse campers have refused housing opportunities multiple times.
"The State will continue to take steps to find an accommodation for every individual in the encampment seeking shelter and housing, but the State will follow through on its commitment to the City of Manchester to clear the Hillsborough County North Courthouse property," reads the statement issued by the Attorney General and Department of Health and Human Services.
Lauren Smith, chief of staff for Mayor Joyce Craig, said Tuesday that state officials have told her office nothing.
By Tuesday afternoon, the No Camping signs that went up in late September had been removed from the signposts. Several campers could only guess what will happen.
“It all depends on the momentum,” said Michael Seiders has been sleeping at the courthouse lawn for weeks.
“I think if they do come it will be late at night. They’ll wait until we’re cozy in our tents and say get out,” said Kelly McAndrew, who said she has been homeless and is staying at the camp in solidarity with those living there.
Only Fire Chief Dan Goonan visited the camp on Tuesday, McAndrew said. McAndrew said she has seen no outreach workers representing state government.
She said she has written Gov. Chris Sununu and invited him to a slumber party at the camp on Friday. Last week, Sununu said outreach workers have been working individually with campers to find them housing opportunities.
Keith Yergeau, one of the organizers of the signholders, said he thinks attention from the community and the media stopped any action from taking place Monday.
“My gut says that they would they won’t come until they can point to something and say they did something,” Yergeau said. Whatever it is, it won’t be substantial, he predicted.
Just after he spoke, people delivered tents and sleeping bags to the corner.
Kristina McIlveen took two sleeping bags, a tent, ponchos and a tarp. McIlveen, 41, said she won’t sleep at the courthouse because she develops anxieties in crowds.
“I’m allergic to a lot of people,” she said. She has a site for herself and her boyfriend.
Between her boyfriend’s full time job and her Social Security disability check, they have $3,000 in monthly income, she said. But because of a felony conviction, she can’t find an apartment.