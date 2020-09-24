CASA of New Hampshire will hold its annual “gala” Friday night, seeking to raise money for the state’s abused and neglected children, while also doing a little giving back of its own.
CASA Cares for the Community will kick off with a virtual welcome from NBC's "Late Night" host Seth Meyers and a greeting from Gov. Chris Sununu.
The hour-long live-streamed event will also include a live auction, a silent auction that is already up and running, a fund-the-need appeal and a raffle for a pair of 3/4-carat diamond earrings from Day’s Jewelers.
Included in the auction are trips to Maine, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Yukon, Canada, to see the Northern Lights, as well as a bottle of prohibition-era Rye that was retrieved by the donor’s uncle from the bottom of a bay in Cape Cod back in the 1930s, a virtual “happy half hour” with Seth Meyers and more.
Guests can tune in from 7 to 8 p.m. on CASA’s Facebook or YouTube channels or at casacares.givesmart.com.
The event will take the place of CASA’s annual spring gala that in the last four years has raised $1.2 million to provide advocates to speak on behalf of abused and neglected children’s best interests in court. Due to the pandemic this year’s gala had to be recreated in virtual fashion.
"It will raise critical funds to support victimized children, particularly as there remains an expected surge in abuse and neglect reports when children who’ve been shielded at home during the pandemic are fully back to school and daycare," CASA said in a news release.
In an effort to do some giving back of its own, more than half of CASA’s silent auction is filled with gift cards to local restaurants around the state.
"This year instead of seeking donations of these cards from restaurants who so generously give their support year after year, CASA with the help of a sponsorship from FeedNH.org, purchased more than $2,500 in gift cards to local restaurants and businesses as they struggle to keep their doors open," the news release states.
Registration for the event is free and raffle ticket sales and silent auction are live at www.casacares.givesmart.com