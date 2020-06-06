A Black Lives Matter protest organized by Concord High School students drew a huge crowd Saturday and remained peaceful.
Ella McCown, 16, said it felt right to have a protest against police brutality in the state capital. McCown worked with Brenda Yen, 18, and a few other Concord High School students and community groups like the Kent Street Coalition and Change for Concord to help organize the march.
“And it turned into this!” Yen said.
Concord police estimate 1,000 people marched from the Concord High School fields to the State House, chanting “Black Lives Matter.”
Yen said she was heartened to see so many people marching.
“It makes me feel safer to know there are this many people in New Hampshire who support us,” she said.
Marchers knelt in silence in front of the Concord Police Department as two Concord officers and a state trooper bowed their heads. Some marchers chanted for the officers to “take a knee,” as police have done in other cities around the country.
At the State House, about eight counter-protesters waited, some with long guns, one with a Trump 2020 flag. Some of the marchers yelled at the small group. Concord police officers on bicycles surrounded the counter-protesters, and the protest’s marshals urged the marchers to move on.
Throughout the protest, Samuel Alicea of Boscawen urged calm. He read a “code of conduct” for marchers, discouraging physical violence as well as violent language.
“Fire cannot defeat fire,” he said. “I don’t think that’s productive.”