MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis city leaders sought to reassure the public after the death of 46-year-old George Floyd in police custody Monday prompted a second night of protests that began peacefully, but morphed into destructive fires and looting late Wednesday — a shift the police chief largely blamed on outsiders.
Mayor Jacob Frey said during a Thursday news conference that the work ahead will focus on community safety, including the protection of infrastructure, such as grocery stores that residents need to access amid the coronavirus pandemic. At least 16 buildings were damaged as a result of the chaos, the fire chief confirmed.
Frey acknowledged the emotion that has gripped the city since Floyd’s death in police custody Monday and called for Minneapolitans to come together for healing and understanding.
“If you’re feeling that sadness and that anger, it’s not only understandable, it’s right. It’s a reflection of the truth our black community has lived,” Frey said. He said the anger and sadness in the city’s black community are “not just because of five minutes of horror, but 400 years.”
City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins took the mic and echoed the mayor’s sentiments but noted that people’s right to express anger does not extend to violence or destruction.
“We cannot allow outsiders or our own Minneapolitan residents to destroy our city,” Jenkins said. “We want to work together to ensure that people have their voices heard in a safe manner.”
Police Chief Medaria Arradondo fielded questions about what some officials called an insufficient police response to Wednesday’s destruction. Arradondo acknowledged a “dynamic shift” in the tenor of protests and said the events of Wednesday appeared to include “a different group of individuals” than the night before.
“There was a core group of people that had been really focused on causing destruction,” he said of the looting and fires. “It was clear to me that many of the people involved in the criminal conduct last night were not known Minneapolitans.”
The acts of arson were unexpected, Arradondo said, and the decision to let some buildings burn came down to a “matter of resources.” Protesters threw rocks and bottles at responding firefighters at several arson sites, and Arradondo said the fire chief was concerned about endangering his firefighters.
Ahead of protests planned for Thursday, city officials said they will designate a “healing space” near the 3rd Precinct for the community to gather and grieve.
Separately, the mayor has raised the possibility of reinforcements from the Minnesota National Guard, but it was unclear Thursday whether he had spoken with Gov. Tim Walz, D, on the issue.
Also Thursday, With protests turning violent in Minnesota on Wednesday night, Attorney General William P. Barr personally called the U.S. attorney there to discuss what was happening on the ground and the investigation into the death of George Floyd, a person familiar with the matter said.
The FBI’s investigation is in its very early stages, the person said on the condition of anonymity to discuss matters that are not yet public, as officials are seeking more witness accounts or recordings of the incident. The Justice Department’s investigation into high-profile deaths of people at the hands of police officers can take months or even years, with officials often concluding that they cannot meet the high bar to substantiate civil rights charges.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday that President Donald Trump is receiving a briefing from Barr and the FBI on the Floyd case.
“He was very upset when he saw that video,” she said of Trump. “It was egregious, appalling, tragic, and it prompted” the White House chief of Staff “to pick up the phone” and expedite the investigation.
On Wednesday, thousands of people poured into the streets for a second straight night of demonstrations after a viral video showed a white police officer holding his knee on the neck of a black man, who was taken without a pulse from the scene and pronounced dead at a hospital.
A peaceful protest earlier in the evening descended into disarray and looting. A group of officers stood in front of a nearby precinct and tried to disrupt the crowd with flash bang grenades and rubber bullets. At times, the tear gas was so thick, it wafted down neighborhood streets where people standing in their front yards were coughing and wiping at their eyes.
By 10 p.m., an Auto Zone had caught fire. Soon, other fires erupted, including a massive blaze at a construction site. Meanwhile, one person was shot by a pawn shop owner and died at a hospital, police told the Star Tribune, as looters ransacked a Target, Foot Locker and nearby small businesses.
Mayor Jacob Frey, D, has requested help from the state’s National Guard as local leaders pleaded for a peaceful resolution.
“Violence only begets violence. More force is only going to lead to more lives lost and more devastation,” Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., tweeted.
The scene followed the death of 46-year-old George Floyd on Monday, which came after a white officer pinned the handcuffed father of two to the pavement outside of a market where employees had called police about a counterfeit bill. The police encounter was caught on a viral video that has sparked national outrage and inflamed existing tensions in a community where cops have long been accused of racism.
In the suburb of Oakdale, hundreds of protesters on Wednesday gathered outside the home of Derek Chauvin, the police officer who was captured on the video with his knee on Floyd’s neck. According to the Star Tribune, red paint was poured onto Chauvin’s driveway, and the word “killer” was written on the garage door.
Police Chief Arradondo swiftly fired Chauvin after Floyd’s death, along with the three other involved officers, identified by authorities Wednesday as Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng. President rump on Wednesday tweeted that he had asked the FBI, which is investigating the death, to expedite its work, adding that “Justice will be served!”
But the response from authorities has done little to assuage a community that says it has long suffered undue treatment by local officers and has called for the officers’ arrests.
- — -
Shammas reported from Washington, and Bellware from Chicago. The Washington Post’s Tim Elfrink and Allyson Chiu in Washington contributed to this report.
---