People who for months had been sleeping in a camp under the Amoskeag Bridge on Canal Street rushed to pack their things late last week after the fire department ordered the camp cleared following a fire there Wednesday night.
By Saturday, there was almost no trace of the large camp, with the 20 or so people who had been there taking shelter beds or going to other camps around the city.
There have been several fires at homeless encampments this winter, said Chief Daniel Goonan of the Manchester Fire Department, including a fire on South Willow Street that killed Gary Silver, 64, during a snowstorm in early December. All these fires have been related to people trying to stay warm.
Goonan said 10 propane tanks exploded under the bridge when a tent caught fire Wednesday night. No one was hurt, but the occupant of the tent barely made it out alive, Goonan said. After that fire, Goonan decided he wanted to push for more of the city’s homeless population to seek shelter beds for the winter.
“If I don’t do something, and something happens, I would have a hard time living with myself,” Goonan said.
Goonan decided the best thing to do would be to ask the people camping there to leave — in hopes they would go into shelters, instead of other camps on private or railroad property, which the city does not have the authority to clear.
Outreach workers and the city highway department are storing tents and personal belongings for the people who have been staying under the bridge, Goonan said. He said no tents or other property were destroyed to clear the camp.
Goonan said he also worried about the structure of the bridge if there had been a bigger explosion.
“There was an awful lot of propane down there,” he said.
Outreach workers from Families in Transition have been working with people staying in camps around Manchester, the group said in a statement Friday. The group said there about 45 beds were available Friday. A temporary “surge” shelter facility and emergency winter beds have alleviated a shortage of shelter beds in Manchester, Goonan said.
Goonan said all but a few of the 20 people who had been sleeping under the Amoskeag Bridge were willing to accept shelter beds.
A man who had been staying under the bridge, who wished only to be identified as Henry, said his sleeping bag caught fire on a heater earlier this winter. The smell of smoke woke him up.
Even after that close call, Henry said, he preferred sleeping outside to staying in a shelter.
He rushed to pack up his tent and clothes, along with a few others who remained under the bridge Friday afternoon, scrambling to pack up everything they owned with just a day’s notice.
Trying to get people into shelter beds this winter is only a short-term solution, Goonan said.
“There’s not enough housing. There’s nearly not enough mental health treatment in the state,” he said. “In the big picture, it’s very difficult.”