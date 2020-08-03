MANCHESTER — Disabled people comprised the vast majority of housing discrimination complaints within the city over the last seven years, according to a city-written report that addresses several fair housing issues.
Almost half of the 146 discrimination cases involving Manchester landlords — 68 — involved people with a mental disability. Another 45 cases involved people with a physical disability.
The listing, which involves cases filed between early 2013 and late 2019, is included in a 17-page overview of fair housing issues in Manchester. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires cities to file reports to address housing issues in their community. The last Manchester analysis was 10 years ago.
An official with New Hampshire Legal Assistance said most disability-based discrimination complaints are filed against landlords who won’t make reasonable accommodations: a wheelchair ramp or railings in the bathroom. Or they won’t tolerate minor disruptions caused by someone who must adjust to a new medication.
“Emotional support animals is a really hot issue right now,” said Maria Eveleth, co-director of NH Legal Assistance’s fair housing program.
She said complaints are often resolved through a conciliation process that avoids formal complaints with HUD, the New Hampshire Human Rights Commission or the courts.
The report calls for the city to work with partner organizations to increase awareness of Americans with Disabilities Act compliance and accessibility standards. The city should also continue funding for legal services to assist in discrimination complaints for low- and moderate-income tenants.
Race played a factor in a much smaller number of discrimination complaints, nine; 13 involved national origin.
The report said that discrimination based on race and ethnicity are “relatively minor at best.” But it also said that refugees and immigrants aren’t afforded fair housing opportunities because of language problems, integration issues and lack of awareness of discrimination laws.
Meanwhile, an advocate for the disabled said the inability for mentally ill people to obtain housing is causing bottlenecks to resurface in the treatment system.
Thirty-nine people were stuck in emergency rooms this past weekend, waiting for a psychiatric treatment bed to open up in the state, said Ken Norton, director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness — New Hampshire.
A week ago, 40 in the state psychiatric hospital were cleared for discharge, but remained hospitalized because they had no place to go Norton said.
In May, state officials had announced that the long-standing bottlenecks had been eliminated because of new beds; now that has changed.
Norton said discrimination is hard to prove, especially in a tight rental market.
“Practically speaking, if you’re a landlord and you have two applications — one has been employed for a year and the other’s on disability or coming from the state hospital — who are you more inclined to call back?” Norton said.
He said organizations such as Families in Transition and NeighborWorks now offer some of the best prospects for the disabled to find housing.
Other impediments to fair housing include insufficient housing that is affordable and livable, crime problems, a lack of housing for the homeless, and insufficient public transportation to areas outside the center city.
“Poverty is the No. 1 factor (in fair housing),” said Donald Shumway, the board chairman of the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority.
He said the Housing Finance Authority is assisting several potential projects in the city. And he said the Finance Authority often signs deals with developers that allow for support payments for the disabled. For example, the Finance Authority will cover a missed rental payment if a tenant needs a short-term hospitalization, he said.