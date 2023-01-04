Homeless
Buy Now

A couple walk towards the Families in Transition Adult Emergency Shelter on Manchester Street in Manchester where a homeless encampment has been growing.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

The Cashin Senior Activity Center will open overnight as a winter homeless shelter starting Friday evening, Mayor Joyce Craig announced on Wednesday.

The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and not impact the daytime programming at the senior center, the mayor's office said in a statement.