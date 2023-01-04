The Cashin Senior Activity Center will open overnight as a winter homeless shelter starting Friday evening, Mayor Joyce Craig announced on Wednesday.
The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and not impact the daytime programming at the senior center, the mayor's office said in a statement.
The mayor's office announced several other steps to address homelessness, which some say is nearing crisis levels in the city. The city will work to find a more suitable space for an emergency shelter.
Additionally, it will implement a round-the-clock police presence at the downtown homeless encampment, add trash receptacles and explore the feasibility of a mobile, staffed bathroom and shower facility.
On Friday afternoon, the city will open the Emergency Operations Center to coordinate a response to homelessness from various city departments: Fire, Police, Homelessness Initiatives, Health, Planning and Community Development, Mayor’s Office, Welfare Department, Solicitors Office and Public Works.
The moves come after a tense night at City Hall on Tuesday, when downtown businesses and customers complained about the presence of the homeless encampment outside the 138-bed Families in Transition shelter.
It has been basically full for months.
On Tuesday, the owner of the Kindertree Learning Center, a day care center, said she is calling it quits and closing in June. She shares the intersection of Pine and Manchester streets with the encampment.
In a letter to parents, owner Kristine Larocque said the neighborhood has gotten progressively worse, and she sees little effort by the city to control crime or improve the homelessness situation.
"I no longer feel safe or protected when I come to work, and your child's safety, well-being and security has always been my number one priority," she wrote.
Meanwhile, the city appears poised to open the Cashin Center as a temporary overnight shelter for the homeless.
During a meeting Tuesday of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, city officials raised the possibility of opening the center overnight as a homeless shelter.
Doing so would allow the city to clear tents from sidewalks. That's because a city ordinance and court rulings prohibit officials from clearing tents from public property if no space is available in shelters.
A series of questions sent to a spokeswoman for Mayor Craig on Wednesday were not immediately answered.
"The city needs to do a lot, more programs, more housing," Larocque said Wednesday. "They have to do something. I want to see something being done; I see nothing."
Police have said that about 30 people camp on Pine and Manchester streets.
On Tuesday, officers from two neighborhood social clubs, customers of the Saigon Asian Market and other business owners implored city officials to address the encampment. They complained about trash and human waste on the streets, sidewalks and their property.
Larocque said she has put the building up for sale and has not decided whether to reopen at a new location.
She said the encampment started with one tent shortly before Thanksgiving. Now, she has to clean needles, trash and human waste from her property.
"You come to work and you wonder what are you walking into today," Larocque said. One day, her trash cans were overturned and all of the trash bags were missing.
She said bathrooms would be a temporary solution but likely draw more people to live in the area.
Larocque said the homeless have been removed from river encampments, the courthouse lawn and parks. She questioned why they are allowed to remain on the sidewalk.