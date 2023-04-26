Closed homeless services center

Manchester resident John Grady relaxes on June 16, 2015, at the Homeless Services Center. It closed two weeks later on June 29.

 Union Leader File

The city of Manchester is taking steps to open an "engagement center" for homeless people, where they will have access to food, showers, clothing and services during daylight hours.

City Homeless Initiatives Director Services Adrienne Beloin said the center would be open seven days a week. Besides those necessities, it would provide services such as behavioral health, employment assistance, mail, case management, housing navigation and storage for belongings.