The city of Manchester is taking steps to open an "engagement center" for homeless people, where they will have access to food, showers, clothing and services during daylight hours.
City Homeless Initiatives Director Services Adrienne Beloin said the center would be open seven days a week. Besides those necessities, it would provide services such as behavioral health, employment assistance, mail, case management, housing navigation and storage for belongings.
Food would include a light breakfast, lunch and all-day coffee. People can't get off homelessness without access to such services, Beloin said. Federal dollars that come into the city will pay for its operation, she said.
"Very few urban areas can operate without this," said Beloin, who ran Boston's largest engagement center, St. Francis House, before taking the position overseeing homeless programs in Manchester last year.
Manchester has 200 homeless people living in shelters and another 125 unsheltered, she said.
Beloin said she will present details of the plans to Manchester aldermen during their Tuesday meeting. Beloin said the city has not settled on a location for the center.
One alderman said he doesn't like the idea.
Alderman Bill Barry said homeless need mental health treatment, detox, rehab services and counseling, not shelters during warm-weather months.
"I want to get them the help they need. Putting them in shelters isn't my idea of getting them off the street," said Barry, who represents Ward 10 on the West Side.
The move comes as weather warms, which is expected to draw homeless people out of shelters.
The city is expected to close a 40-cot winter shelter on Beech Street on June 30. Beloin hopes the engagement center will open by July 1.
In 2010, the city launched a similar daytime homeless services center as part of then-Mayor Frank Guinta's 10-year program to end homelessness. It closed in 2015.
Granite United Way was the fiscal sponsor of that center, which operated in partnership with Helping Hands and New Hampshire Catholic Charities, said Patrick Tufts, president and chief executive of Granite United Way.
Tufts said that center addressed the homeless situation of 13 years ago. At that point, workers had identified 45 chronically homeless people, and it successfully helped them.
But the center experienced dramatic increases and eventually logged 145 visits a day, which Tufts attributed to the opioid epidemic.
Tufts is aware of Beloin's plans. He said an engagement center could be a good idea, and the city has learned a lot from operating the emergency winter shelter on Beech Street.
"I think they're having this conversation with their eyes wide open," Tufts said. Beloin said programs have evolved and better practices have been developed since the 2010s.
"This would be different because we have an opportunity to co-locate a lot of services," Beloin said.
The Christian-based 1269 Cafe provides daytime services such as lunch, coffee, showers, a food pantry and outreach services six days a week in the mornings and afternoons.
It averages about 100 to 125 people a day, said co-founder Mary Chevalier.